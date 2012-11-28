Zale Corporation (NYSE:ZLC) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Zale Corporation (NYSE:ZLC) shares over potential securities laws violations by Zale Corporation and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Zale Corporation (NYSE:ZLC), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Zale Corporation (NYSE:ZLC) concerning whether a series of statements by Zale Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Zale Corporation (NYSE:ZLC) reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $1.61 billion for the 12 months period that ended on July 31, 2010 to over $1.86 billion for the 12 months period that ended on July 31, 2012.



Shares of Zale Corporation (NYSE:ZLC) grew from as low as $1.40 per share in July 2010 to as high as $7.16 in October 2012.



Then on November 20, 2012, after the market closed, Zale Corporation (NYSE:ZLC) reported its first quarter Fiscal 2013 results.



NYSE:ZLC shares dropped from $7.44 per share on Nov. 20, 2012, to $5.23 per share on Nov. 21, 2021 and continued to decline to as low as $4.59 per share on November 26, 2012.



