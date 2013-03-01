Zambia Business Forecast Report Q1 2013 - New Report Available

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Zambia Business Forecast Report Q1 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
A decline in copper production in recent months will weigh on net exports and by extension the current account; however, we estimate that growth in 2012 still accelerated versus 2011, and is poised for further gains in 2013.
The ruling Patriotic Front continues to consolidate power, both through legislative by-elections as well as through behind-the-scenes political wrangling which has weakened the opposition. The newly presented 2013 budget aligns with the party's objectives to generate employment and improve public service delivery.
Major Forecast Changes
No major forecast changes.
Key Risks To Outlook
The most salient risks to Zambia's economy stem from global economic developments which directly impact the price of copper, Zambia's chief export, as well as the appetite for frontier market investment. If struggles in Europe, China, and other major markets are better or worse than we currently anticipate, then our forecasts would be rendered either too optimistic or too negative.
