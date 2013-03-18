Zancudo Sport Fishing Lodge Costa Rica Proud of #1 Fishing Lodge Ranking

Puntarenas, Costa Rica -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Costa Rica Fishing added another feather to its cap with the 2012 world's record for a female angler being set by Sjon Harless in the waters of northwestern Costa Rica. This came as no surprise to Gregg Mufson, spokesperson for The Zancudo Sport Fishing Lodge Costa Rica, who said, "Fishing is still very good at The Zancudo Lodge. We found a big tuna school very close to the lodge with a few dorado in the mix. Space is already filling up for next season."



Fishing is big business for Costa Rica, with much of its tourism dollars coming from big bill fishing tournaments and fishing parties. Says Mufson, "Our complete fleet consists of 12 modern 28 foot center consoles powered by twin Suzuki four stroke engines. Each boat, custom built for fishing, is equipped with the latest electronics, live bait wells and outriggers. Our guests will fish with first class equipment, second to none. Our newly built docks house an I.G.F.A. certified scale for those guests on the quest of breaking that world record."



Mufson says the men and women who come to Costa Rica Sport Fishing want to do so in style, so The Zancudo Lodge does accommodations up right. "On our grounds, you will find an array of tropical fruits, such as mango, pineapple, star fruit, coconut and papaya, which is served fresh daily at our restaurant and bar. Our chef prepares delicious culinary meals, catering to all preferences, and we pride ourselves on the use of the finest and freshest local ingredients to satisfy the most discriminating palate."



But the fishing is what brings the vacationers back year after year. "It could be the fact that our captains are well known for their persistent and competitive nature and are all trained to ensure that our guests experience the ultimate fishing adventure during their stay with us. Or it could be the fact we were voted as the #1 fishing lodge in Costa Rica, and we are prestigiously endorsed by Orvis and supported by corporate sponsors such as P-Line, Pelagic Gear, Yo-Zuri, Navionics and Mustad. By having these fine sponsors on board, our guests will enjoy the most state of the art experience with a choice of the best equipment available and Costa Rica Fishing Packages available. Who knows why? We just know that spots are filling up quickly and we couldn't be happier."



About Zancudo Sport Fishing Lodge Costa Rica

The Zancudo Lodge has established itself as the leading exclusive Costa Rican fishing lodge with over 70 I.G.F.A. world records. For the past 20 years, the Zancudo Lodge has advocated catch and release of all billfish which is now a common practice among Costa Rican fisherman. The lodge is located on the scenic pacific coast of Costa Rica, on the bay of Golfo Dulce, 4 miles from Golfito. The Golfito bay area of the Pacific Ocean is world renown for its excellent saltwater fishing. The Zancudo Sport Fishing Lodge property is ideally bordered by the Pacific Ocean on the west and the Sabalo River on the east.