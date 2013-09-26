Zap Sweets Launch Christmas and Halloween Sweet Collection Ahead of Seasonal Sales Rush

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Sweets were once the sugar delivery mechanism of choice for young children before the chocolate industry diversified to such an extent that it took over the market usually occupied by these colourful and varied items. Now however, it can be difficult to find the same kind of sweets so many people grew up with on store shelves. Thankfully, all these and more can be found at Zap Sweets’ online emporium, which hosts all the favourites as well as new and exciting flavours. They have created a range of different Christmas and Halloween selections to allow individuals to give the gift of nostalgia for the holiday season.



The company does not only look back however, with new innovations such as the Jaffa cake fudge, with a chocolate topping and orange layer atop the traditional full butter fudge to create a taste sensation. Equally, colourful pizza themed jelly sweets and sugary ice cream sweets that won’t melt even in winter.



The Christmas sweets selections come in an extraordinarily wide range, from a gift bag of American sweet brands, to dark chocolate covered ginger and marzipan sets, to buttered bazil nuts and Turkish delights and raspberry ruffles. The collections offer a huge nostalgia hit for parents and grandparents or a new and delightful experience for kids.



A spokesperson for Zap Sweets explained, “Buying these cheap and varied sweets was not about hunger, it was about adventure. Buying sweets was an experience, a journey of discovery, and a form of entertainment for the young people of yesteryear. A form of entertainment now lost to the new generation that we are hoping to bring back. The different tastes, flavours and textures of sherbet dips, love hearts, drumsticks and fudge provide an ideal, indulgent stocking filler for people of any age this Christmas, and brings back a little of that magical sense of discovery to Christmas.”



The success of Zap Sweets has led to another innovation with the launch of their own affiliate program. A spokesperson commented:



“We don’t have customers we have evangelists for our brand, people simply love what we offer. So we have launched a program so people can make money selling our range of sweets online. Anyone interested in more details should get in touch and we will help them every step of the way.”



About Zap Sweets

Zap Sweets is an established UK online sweet shop. Stocking a wide range of retro sweets, chocolates, fudge and seasonal gifts, Zap Sweets provides a fun experience at low, competitive prices. The site allows individuals with a sweet tooth and a penchant for nostalgia to find all their childhood favourites and pass the experience on to the next generation. For more information, please visit: http://www.zapsweets.co.uk/