Zappix Customer Service App Launches in Boston

A user simply selects a company to contact from the Zappix menu of participating organizations. You can also simply dial any company and, if Zappix supports it, the appropriate visual menu automatically appears. A convenient progress bar displays the estimated connection time. Once connected, the user simply browses the visual menus to find the service or information needed. The result, time and again, is an enhanced, streamlined customer service experience.



“What is so attractive about Zappix is its intuitive, feature-rich functionality and flexibility,” said Avner Schneur, President and CEO of the investment group, Kormeli LLC, which has provided Zappix with business expertise and funding. “It’s really a one-stop app for customer service, where you can skip annoying voice menus and reach resolution quickly in a number of convenient ways.”



The array of customer service choices provided by Zappix are extensive. They include accessing information from automated menus; posting to a company’s Facebook page; linking to the main company website; following smart links to web pages on a mobile site; tweeting and getting support via Twitter; contacting customer service via email; and receiving special offer and alert messages.



“Zappix continues to rapidly expand its number of users and gain support from more and more business and government organizations at local and national levels. That’s because companies and agencies are quickly recognizing the app’s ability to improve overall satisfaction levels and brand image perceptions while reducing customer service costs,” said Shay Artzi, Ph.D, the CTO of Zappix.



Users can download the free Zappix app for Android or iPhone devices by visiting the Zappix.com website. Companies and agencies interested in leveraging Zappix with their existing customer service should access the Zappix Visual Menus Solution page. As Zappix continues to roll out beyond New England and throughout the North American market, look for new companies supported by the app, which will be regularly featured on the Zappix website Update page.



Zappix is available for download from the app store - Zappix for iPhone and Google Play - Zappix for Android or from the Zappix website.



More About Zappix

Zappix is already a popular application in Israel. Since 2011, the service has grown rapidly to support hundreds of companies that now deliver streamlined customer service to over 150,000 Zappix users. The continually expanding list of Zappix-supported organizations includes insurance companies, banks, mobile service providers, retailers and government agencies. For more information about Zappix, contact Gal Steinberg, Vice President of Marketing at ZappixPR@zappix.com, or visit Zappix on the web at Zappix.com



About Kormeli LLC

Kormeli LLC, founded by Avner Schneur, is an investment group dedicated to funding, assisting and guiding early-stage technology entrepreneurs and enterprises. Comprised of experienced, all-CEO investors from other successful companies, Kormeli draws on this wealth of experience to establish a thoughtful path to solid business success. Kormeli focuses on building long-term relationships and providing deep, differentiated value at each stage of a company's life cycle. With a strong background in developing and running successful businesses, Kormeli brings deep strategic and operational expertise to its investment companies. For more information, go to: kormeli.com



