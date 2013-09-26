Zapsweets Provides Goodies and Treats for All Occasions

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- If anyone is looking for a convenient way to buy exotic and/or traditional sweets they must choose a reputed online sweet store. The wide range of goodies and carefully created gift hampers from one of these shops are ideal for gifts on special occasions. A loved one who is a chocoholic can be sent a hamper of sweetness and love to make any day or event more memorable.



These online shops also sell retro sweets that are not just an eatable but a whole experience that brings back fond memories for years to come. These online shops can be a customer’s one stop destination to buy old-fashioned sweets. The customer can browse the site and pick and mix sweets, chocolates, handmade fudge, sugar free sweets and several other mouth-watering treats.



Traders and sweetshop owners can now buy wholesale sweets at these websites at the lowest possible price that will guarantee increased profits for them. Issues like different kinds of packaging for wholesale sweets can be discussed and sorted through the website. Beyond the boundaries of time and location local wholesalers can access, browse and purchase wholesale sweets at an online sweet shop. They provide wholesale sweets in jars, bulk bags, bulk chocolates and even empty hampers and jars so that a trader can easily create his own hampers and combos etc.



The much sought after American sweets, sodas and other food items imported directly from the US to the UK can also be bought from these online shops. They offer hampers of various typically American products like peanut butter snickers, pretzel and rainbow nerds. They carefully choose and stock the leading brands and types of American sweets that they make available to their customers at reasonable prices.



About Zapsweets

Zapswets is one of the best online sweet shops in UK. We sell sweets, chocolates and gifts and stock wedding favours, corporate gifts and hampers. Our vast range of hampers consists of retro sweets, old fashioned sweetshop jars and fudge.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

Country: United Kingdom

Contact Name: Matt Appleton

Contact Email: matt@zapsweets.co.uk

Complete Address: Unit 28 Riverside Offices, Tow ester Road, Bow, London, E3 3ND

Contact Phone: 0203 397 4606

Website: http://www.zapsweets.co.uk/