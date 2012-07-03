ZapSweets.co.uk Brings Back Retro Sweets Enjoyed by Young and Old

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2012 -- Everyone loves sweets, even adults. And unlike children, adults can remember the kinds of sweets they were eating 20, 30 and even 40 years ago. Adults who are feeling nostalgic would love to get their hands on the sweets that they ate when they were children. Now, these adults can find their favourite retro sweets at Zap Sweets, a traditional online sweet shop that specialises in old-fashioned sweets.



Zap Sweets describes why people cannot get enough of its online sweet shop: “In our online sweet shop you will find an extensive range of sweets from both the present and the past. Retro Sweets from the past are sure to bring back those nostalgic memories. We stock all of those old-fashioned, retro sweets from traditional candy shops. Our vast range of UK bulk confectionery are perfect for events, parties and more!”



Zap Sweets just announced great news for busy adults on the go. The online sweets shop has recently updated its website, and now it is completely mobile friendly. This means that at home or on their mobiles, customers can browse through categories like sweets, hampers and gifts on the Zap Sweets website.



Zap Sweets has just added a large amount of American products to its website, including sweets, soda, cereals, chocolate and groceries. These products will give customers a taste of the U.S. that they might never have tried before.



Customers can also buy sweets by the jar, by the bag and by the box. Wholesale sweets are a great deal for those who need large amounts of product. Sweet shop owners and market traders can turn to Zap Sweets in order to buy inventory for their own stores. Zap Sweets offers an impressive variety of sweets that will satisfy anyone who is stocking up for a store.



Zap Sweets also provides corporate sweets that can be delivered with a special message from the company. The sweets can even be personalised with the company logo, slogan or a special design to really give them a special touch.



About Zap Sweets

Zap Sweets is an online sweet shop specialising in wholesale, retro sweets. We stock a wide range of sweets, chocolate, fudge, hampers, gifts and much more. Zap Sweets stocks an extensive range of retro sweets, jars of sweets, sugar free sweets, chocolates and pick and mix sweets.



For more information, please visit: http://www.zapsweets.co.uk