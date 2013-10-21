Zar Productions Now Offers Top Notch Promotional Videos in Sydney

Sydney, AU -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Zar Productions, a renowned production company in Australia now offers top notch promotional videos in Sydney. This production company with their quality services is dedicated to offer the best business promotion solutions to the clients. They deliver high-quality production within time and budget constraints.



“There’s no better medium to effectively and efficiently educate your client and employees than with well-produced corporate training videos.” These promotional videos serve every needed purpose in order to meet client expectations while enhancing their standard. It can be either a corporate video production, adapted to communicate messages to a target niche or any other induction video; all are produced and designed to their best.



The experts in Zar Productions understand the importance of technology; thus, always utilize the latest tools in order to provide the highest standards in cinematography and post-production. The company excels in various fields of media production and considers every assignment with utmost commitment and professionalism.



A clientele from a variety of sectors such as medical, industrial, banking, insurance and food ranging from small to large companies, Zar Productions is committed to deliver professionally-produced promotional video in Sydney. Moreover, it’s not only the promotional videos but training films, commercial video production, animation, corporate event Videography and commercial photography, they have an expertise in all.



About Zar Productions

Zar Productions is one of the fastest growing production companies in Australia. Since 2007, they have worked on over a 100 national & international project. The team at Zar Productions consists of vibrant, energetic and enthusiastic professionals and offers over 100 years of Combined experience in the field of film production.



For more information, please visit http://www.zarproductions.com.au

Contact: Alex Zar

Phone:02 9807 4989

Mobile:0410 343 678

info@zarproductions.com.au