Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Zara Investment (Holding) Co. Ltd. (ZARA) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Zara Investment (Holding) Co. Ltd. (ZARA) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Zara Investment (Holding) Co. Ltd.' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

Zara Investment (Holding) Co. Ltd. (Zara) owns and manages five-star hotels and holiday resorts in Jordan, with an inventory of 2,131 rooms. Its key hotels include Grand Hyatt Amman, InterContinental Jordan, Movenpick Resort & Spa Dead Sea and Movenpick Resort Petra. The main facilities offered by the company at its hotels include restaurants, business centers, conference centers, and leisure and entertainment facilities. These hotels and outlets also offer a range of luxurious rooms, outlets, first-class meeting and leisure facilities. The company also focuses on the real estate development activities, operation of gift shops and tourism business. Zara is headquartered in Amman, Jordan.



Companies Mentioned



Zara Investment (Holding) Co. Ltd.



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