Zaragoza Jewelry Joins With Schmidt to Offer Amazing Engagement Rings at Affordable Prices

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2012 -- Zaragoza Jewelry, a leading jewelry company based in Las Vegas, Nevada that helps people find great jewelry at affordable prices is now teaming up with Portland based Schmidt Home Jewelry.



A native of South America, Melven DeSilva has substantial expertise in the diamond jewelry business. In an effort to expand his selection of great diamond engagement rings, wedding bands and men's bands, Melven DeSilva has joined with Schmidt, a jewelry style home located in Portland, Oregon. Schmidt has worked as a family-owned and operated boutique jewelry design and producing course for over 75 years. Now, they'll be bringing this quality jewelry directly to customers through Zaragoza Diamonds.



Schmidt creates a stunning array of exceptional, contemporary diamond engagement rings, several that will be available through the Zaragoza Jewelry Store. All of the options can be found in your choice of white gold, gold, increased gold, palladium or platinum.



Zaragoza Jewelry will also be offering a complete line of men's gold, palladium and platinum wedding bands, available in a array of unique designs. The styles range from classic and innovative to modern and masculine, with thick bands ranging in size from 5 to 6.5 mm. Additionally, a number of steel finishes, including bright, brushed, sandblast, and "German finish," can be used to any ring.



In honor of Halloween, Zaragoza Jewelry may be offering 15 percent off of any Diamond to anyone who purchases one of Schmidt's stylish engagement rings. This very-special promotion may only be operating until Halloween, beginning on this Thursday, the 20th of September. This can be an excellent way to celebrate the collaboration of Schmidt and Zaragoza Jewelry, while getting an exclusive discount on a stunning bit of jewelry.



Zaragoza Jewelry is one of the most trusted Jewelry Stores in Las Vegas because they build their business on treating their customers right. If you would like to know more about Zaragoza Jewelry and the wide assortment of products they offer, please call (702) 870-0080 or visit http://www.zaragozajewelry.com/engagement-rings/.