Zarawigs.com Expands Salon Partnership in Atlanta, GA

American Canyon, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- Tapping into the salon industry, Zara Wigs, a leading retailer of handmade, lace-front wigs for all ethnicities, is expanding its geographical reach by partnering with salons and hair replacement specialists across the country, in key geographic markets. Due to increasing customer demand, Zara Wigs is recruiting a new salon partner in the Atlanta, GA metro area to assist clients with hair replacement consultations and purchases.



Zara Wigs has successfully positioned itself as a brand that consumers trust and recognize, and salons across the nation have begun to understand the importance of offering their clients various hair loss solutions. Zara Wigs provides salons with a quality, branded product that clients feel confident in wearing, as well as top notch professional support. Offering top-quality full lace wigs, hairpieces, toppers and hair extensions, Zara Wigs is a provider of complete hair replacement solutions for clients with hair thinning, damage or loss.



Consultants for Zara Wigs have found that customers who have experienced hair loss or extensive damage often times feel more comfortable with closed-door consultations, rather than visiting a wig store, making salons the ultimate haven for those seeking hair care options.



Zara Wigs provides salon referrals from their website, http://www.ZaraWigs.com, telephone referrals, email marketing, along with traditional marketing and PR support. Zara Wigs also offers a website program for salon partners, as well as selling and promotional tools. Zara Wigs has a national clientele and even with the growth of internet retail, many clients want the option of visiting a local salon or stylist, for a private consultation, or styling assistance. Many clients are even willing to drive more than two hours, or take a short flight, to receive trusted assistance with their hair replacement needs.



Salons in the Altanta Georgia metro area interested in partnering with Zara Wigs to offer clients quality wigs should visit, http://www.zarawigs.com/wholesale for more information or call 866-ZARA-WIG (866-927-2944), ext 92. Salons, or stylists, are required to have a cosmetology license and/or hair replacement certification. Zara Wigs prefers to work with salons with a private service room to provide clients with complete comfort. Stylists must be comfortable working with clients of all ages and ethnicities, to help clients select the best wig, hairpiece or other hair replacement solution.



For more information or to make a purchase, please visit http://www.zarawigs.com or visit the Zara Wigs Retail store at: 2244 Hilltop Mall Road Inside Hilltop Mall, Second Floor Richmond, CA 94806



