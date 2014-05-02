Zarrilli Homes Launches One-Stop-Shop for Modular Homes NJ Residents Trust and Love

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Zarrilli Homes, LLC, New Jersey’s premier custom modular homes NJ builder makes it easy for property owners to prepare for a new modular home. Anthony Zarrilli and the entire staff at Zarrilli Homes continue to provide quality craftsmanship and durability and have streamlined their process, providing a “one-stop-shop” approach to building a custom modular home at their award winning Design Center.



“We are committed to our customers,” said G. Anthony Zarrilli, Founder and President of Zarrilli Homes, LLC. “Our goal is to ensure that the construction of your new home is as stress-free as possible.”



Modular housing offers several advantages over traditional methods of construction because the majority of the components are assembled in a climate-controlled factory, which eliminates the possibility of weather damage during construction. Zarrilli modular homes also use 20 percent more material, resulting in a sturdy frame that can withstand wind speeds of 120 miles per hour. “Since we do build modular, our homes are manufactured to national code standards, which usually exceed both local and state code standards, “Zarrilli said.



In addition to the benefits mentioned above, modular homes also feature superior energy efficiency and design flexibility. With 50 years of experience and over three generations in the building industry, the finest custom modular homes NJ has to offer are available only at Zarrilli Homes, which specializes in creating modular homes focused on the needs of the homeowner.



Zarrilli Homes is committed to providing modular homes Monmouth County NJ residents can rely on to stand up to any weather conditions, and they have earned a reputation for helping homeowners rebuild following the devastation of hurricane Sandy. Zarrilli Homes was recently featured on “This Old House: Jersey Shore Rebuilds” for a home they designed and built in Manasquan, NJ.



The modular homes Brick NJ homeowners have fallen in love with can be built on a new lot, but people can also decide to tear down their current home and have it rebuilt as a Zarrilli modular home. Once the site is selected, the home design begins. The average sized home takes about five weeks to be delivered, at which time the construction and finishing process begins. This takes between 60 and 120 days to complete, depending on the size of the home and the level of detail involved in the project.



About Zarrilli Homes, LLC

Zarrilli Homes is New Jersey’s premier custom modular homebuilder. With over 50 years of experience and three generations in the building industry, Zarrilli Homes is the area’s leader in creating modular home living environments focused on the lifestyle preferences and needs of the individual homeowner. Whether the customer is looking for a summer getaway, retirement retreat or more room for a growing family, Zarrilli Homes is the NJ Shores’ one-stop-shop for high-quality, custom modular home building. Those interested in seeing Zarrilli’s completed homes are invited for a tour by calling 732-262-4848. To learn more about Zarrilli Homes, LLC, stop by their Design Center located at 186 Mantoloking Road in Brick, NJ or visit www.Zarrillihomes.com.