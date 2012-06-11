Zarrilli Homes Logs-In for Optimal Customer Communication

Manasquan, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2012 -- Zarrilli Homes, LLC has its homebuyers “logging-in” to their computers, tablets, and smart phones for real-time project information before, during, and after the construction of their dream home.



Zarrilli Homes, LLC has implemented custom, web-based project management software that provides the capabilities for online collaboration between all parties during their construction project. Such close communication between the Zarrilli Homes team and their customers inevitably makes for a much smoother and efficient construction process. For those investing in the New Jersey modular homes the team at Zarrilli specialize in, the change couldn’t be more welcome. “The changes in the housing market have forced builders to think out of the box and explore more efficient processes and technologies in the office and the field. I knew I wanted to interact with our clients and subcontractors in this new world of constant internet access and this software was the right solution,” states founder and President Anthony Zarrilli.



Zarrilli Homes, LLC can easily share and manage critical information with customers and other associates to improve communication, and subsequently, the overall construction process. The program gives homebuyers unrestricted access to project information such as schedules, relevant documents, photos and video, selections and change orders, as well as warranty and service information. For families considering the cost of modular homes in New Jersey, these incredibly transparent business practices are like a breath of fresh air.



The benefits for customers are significant, going significantly beyond Zarrilli Homes already competitive modular home prices in NJ. Upon signing their contract, each Zarrilli Homes client is invited via email to their own custom “web-site” with a unique user name and password. Posted on their website are all relative documents—signed contracts, architectural and plot plans, engineering schematics, etc. Custom option selections can be made and are stored on the site as well. The detailed schedule for the project from demolition and site-work to a final certificate of occupancy is also on the site. Schedule changes are updated by Zarrilli Homes in real-time and text and email alerts are sent to the customer, project managers and subcontractors. A daily log is also kept, along with photographs and video, so customers can monitor their project’s progress from any internet accessible location. Homeowners can also share their photos and videos through their email, Facebook, Twitter or other social sites with friends and family.



Most notably, Zarrilli Homes understands that on a custom home project, change orders are inevitable. Their new software allows them to immediately generate a change order at their client’s request. Clients building modular homes in NJ are notified via text or email that a details of the change order are ready for their review. Homebuyers can then log-in to approve or decline the change order instantaneously. The customer, the project manager, subcontractors, and accounting are then automatically updated with the change.



Finally, all e-mail correspondence is filtered through each client’s custom site so the right hand always knows what the left is doing. Zarrilli Homes stresses the importance of on-line collaboration between all parties during the construction process. Additionally, all involved are privy to what has been discussed regarding the project and all communication is clear and concise. All of the Zarrilli Homes Project Managers carry Apple iPads and consider them their most valuable tool. "With our new software and the iPad, I can be out in the field working on a job and still be able to update a customer on any aspect of their project,” says Richard Zarrilli, Vice President of Construction. “I can also meet with the client or a subcontractor on-site and all of our information about the job is literally in the palm of our hands."



The construction industry has certainly had its ups and downs during the past several years, but Zarrilli Homes, LLC has managed to stay abreast these economic trends through superior customer communication and remaining at the forefront of advances in technology from 3D Virtual Walkthroughs of home designs to green modular building techniques. This new software takes two essential traits that has set Zarrilli apart from the competition thus far and brings it to a whole new level of customer service



