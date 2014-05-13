ZAT Delivers Premium Collection of Hotel Furniture Providing Complete Hospitality Solutions

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Enjoying the prominence for being a leading provider of hospitality solutions to both for the domestic and overseas hospitality businesses, ZAT now brings forth a premium collection of hotel furniture. The offered furniture range has been categorized and offered in five different segments, which are Deluxe Suite Room Series, Bedroom Series, Dining Room Series, Hotel Sofa Series and Hotel Public Furniture Series. The range includes aesthetically designed tables, chairs, sofas, dining tables, centre tables and other upholstered furniture crafted with precision for dependability and durability. These are offered in varied designs including both modern and traditional options.



The exquisite designs of these furniture items ensure that guests will feel a sense of warmth and elation that will eventually augment the repute of the client’s hotel. Customers can be assured of discovering myriad range with plethora of designs, patterns, finishing and shade choices.



With more than a decade of experience by their side, ZAT has strengthened its repute as a trusted provider of hotel supplies by upholding the quality of its products as well as client service. Speaking about their approach, a representative from the company mentions, “Committed to clients and delivering the best every time, ZAT works with dedication, intelligence and precision to assess market requirements and remain a step ahead. This earns us a reputation for reliability and excellence, giving our clients an edge over the competition. Meeting global demands in our inimitable style, we are ZAT, adding a little extra to whatever we do.”



Being a renowned name in the sphere of Hotel and catering supplies, ZAT resorts to ethical policies and methods of transactions.



About ZAT

ZAT is a specialized exporter and domestic supplier to the global hospitality business. With ten years of experience, ZAT has emerged as a market leader, providing high quality products to customers in the industry across the GCC region. ZAT supplies a variety of items the hospitality business requires - from room furniture to guestroom amenities, from tableware to lobby decor, from the necessary to the luxury - on time and at competitive rates. ZAT’s international sales network is helping it to surge forward, breaking new frontiers as they expand their customer base.



For more information, please visit http://www.zat-world.com/



Contact Details



AL-ZAHER General Facilities Supply LLC.

Hotel & Restaurant Supplies

P.O.Box: 41600 Dubai-UAE

Tel: +971-4-2585000

Fax: +971-4-258 55 51

Emails: info@zat-world.com