ZAT Delivers Unparalleled Solutions to Revolutionize the Industrial Sector of Hotel Supplies

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- ZAT delivers an unparalleled solution to revolutionize the industrial sector of hotel supplies. The company now brings out some great hotel supplies in Dubai with the quality product and years of experience. In addition, they are the leader across GCC region and supplies variety of items that hospitality business requires.



While elaborating further, Shadi Abdulhadi from ZAT further stated, “We supply everything that is essential for the smooth and proper functioning of hotels, restaurants, and banquets while adding a sense of wellness to the business. Whether it is Hotel Linen or hotel furniture, only the best is considered at ZAT. We help clients while sorting the right hotel and catering supplies as per the place and style and also gives you an accurate estimate of quantity. Our offerings are stylish and designed to accommodate all tastes and preferences.”



At ZAT, their quality hospitality items includes from room furniture to guestroom amenities, from tableware to lobby decor, from the necessary to the luxury items, all at competitive rates. In order to provide a soothing effect to suit ones’ ambience of the place, they are the leader in hotel supply.



One can also socialize with ZAT on Facebook, LinkedIn and Google+ for the latest updates and products. Also, their international sales network is helping them flow forward, breaking new frontiers as they are now expanding their base for customers.



About ZAT

ZAT supplies a variety of items the hospitality business requires from room furniture to guestroom amenities, from tableware to lobby decor, from the necessaries to the luxuries that too on time and at competitive rates. ZAT is a specialized exporter and domestic supplier to the global hospitality business. With ten years of experience, they have emerged as a market leader, providing high quality products to customers in the industry across the GCC region. Committed to clients and delivering the best every time, they work with dedication, intelligence and precision to assess market requirements and remain a step ahead which has earned them a reputation for reliability and excellence.



For more information, please visit- http://www.zat-world.com



Contact Details-

AL-ZAHER General Facilities Supply LLC.

Hotel & Restaurant Supplies

Phone: +971-4-2585000