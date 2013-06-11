ZAT Emerges as Leading Supplier of Hotel Furniture in Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- ZAT, a renowned hotel supplies company, has emerged as the leading supplier of hotel furniture in Dubai. The company is a favorite choice of leading hotels in the city and is the most preferred hotel supply company.



Customers may browse through the products offered by Dubai hotel supplies company through the online portal of the store and choose their favorite. Hotel owners have the opportunity to search for products either by category and type. The store also offers detailed information of the products which helps customers in making wise decisions for their hotels.



ZAT offers products for all aspects of managing a hotel. These include housekeeping supplies, seating, bedding, outdoor furniture, banquet furniture, front office items, linen, bathroom items, tableware and kitchenware, cutlery, cookware, kitchen utensils, restaurant equipment and all other hotel furniture. The company is a renowned importer and exporter of domestic supply to the global hospitality market and offers best and selected products to the customers.



ZAT is committed to clients and delivers the best of the products to the customers. The company is passionate about giving the best experience to the customers who avail them in their business needs. This earns the company a reputation for reliability and excellence, giving their clients an edge over the competition.



About ZAT

ZAT is a specialized exporter and domestic supplier to the global hospitality business. With ten years of experience, ZAT has emerged as a market leader, providing high quality products to customers in the industry across the GCC region. ZAT supplies a variety of items the hospitality business requires - from room furniture to guestroom amenities, from tableware to lobby decor, from the necessary to the luxury - on time and at competitive rates. Our international sales network is helping ZAT surge forward, breaking new frontiers as we expand our customer base.



For more information, please visit http://www.zat-world.com/



Contact Details:

AL-ZAHER General Facilities Supply LLC.

Hotel & Restaurant Supplies

P.O. Box: 41600 Dubai-UAE

Tel: +971-4-2585000

Fax: +971-4-258 55 51