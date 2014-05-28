ZAT Now Brings Incredible Solutions to the Hotel Supplies in UAE at the Most Competitive Prices

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- ZAT now brings incredible solutions to the hotel supplies in UAE. ZAT is the most renowned name in the GCC region for supplying premium quality hotel supplies. They deliver world-class premium quality hotel equipment to the hotel industry in the GCC region. They are an eminent name in the domestic as well as in the international market. ZAT has everything which is the requisite for luxury hotels. Some of the products of the hotel industry in which ZAT specializes are hotel furniture, hotel linen, and hotel kitchen equipment, kitchen utensils for hotels, chinaware, hotel and catering supply.



Talking more about ZAT, one of their representatives stated, “ZAT supplies a variety of items the hospitality business requires - from room furniture to guestroom amenities, from tableware to lobby decor, from the necessary to the luxury - on time and at competitive rates. Our international sales network is helping ZAT surge forward, breaking new frontiers as we expand our customer base. ZAT is a specialized exporter and domestic supplier to the global hospitality business. With ten years of experience, ZAT has emerged as a market leader, providing high quality products to customers in the industry across the GCC region.”



Within years of experience, ZAT has emerged as the market leader in the hotel supplies industry. Apart from the product, they are also excellent when it comes to customer service. They believe in maintaining healthy relationships with clients which further fosters good branding of the company.



About ZAT

ZAT supplies a variety of items the hospitality business requires from room furniture to guestroom amenities, from tableware to lobby decor, from the necessaries to the luxuries that too on time and at competitive rates. ZAT is a specialized exporter and domestic supplier to the global hospitality business. With ten years of experience, they have emerged as a market leader, providing high quality products to customers in the industry across the GCC region. Committed to clients and delivering the best every time, they work with dedication, intelligence and precision to assess market requirements and remain a step ahead which has earned them a reputation for reliability and excellence.



For more information, please visit- http://zat-world.com/



Contact Details-

AL-ZAHER General Facilities Supply LLC.

Hotel & Restaurant Supplies

Phone: +971-4-2585000