ZAT Now Brings Unparalleled and Cost-Effective Solutions to the Hotel Supplies in Dubai

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- ZAT now brings unparalleled solutions to the hotel supplies in Dubai. They are one of the most sought after companies in the GCC region for all kinds of hotel hospitality supplies. The company offers some of the finest and luxurious furniture to the hotel industry in GCC region. The company has gained a cult status in delivering world-class hotel supplies which have made this company a renowned name in the list of hotel supplies suppliers.



ZAT is a complete solution for procuring all kinds of hotel amenities and equipment in hotel. Some of the items in which ZAT holds expertise delivering are hotel furniture, guestroom amenities, tableware, and lobby décor items. They have everything that makes a hotel complete, that ranges from necessity items to luxury items.



One of the spokespersons from the company states, “Committed to clients and delivering the best every time, ZAT works with dedication, intelligence and precision to assess market requirements and remain a step ahead. This earns us a reputation for reliability and excellence, giving our clients an edge over the competition. Meeting global demands in our inimitable style, we are ZAT, adding a little extra to whatever we do.”



ZAT has achieved a cult status in the domestic market as well as in the export market. Within a decade of its presence in the market, ZAT is considered as the first name when it comes to hotel supplies.



About ZAT

ZAT supplies a variety of items the hospitality business requires from room furniture to guestroom amenities, from tableware to lobby decor, from the necessaries to the luxuries that too on time and at competitive rates. ZAT is a specialized exporter and domestic supplier to the global hospitality business. With ten years of experience, they have emerged as a market leader, providing high quality products to customers in the industry across the GCC region. Committed to clients and delivering the best every time, they work with dedication, intelligence and precision to assess market requirements and remain a step ahead which has earned them a reputation for reliability and excellence.



For more information, please visit- http://www.zat-world.com/CompanyProfile.aspx



Contact Details

AL-ZAHER General Facilities Supply LLC.

Hotel & Restaurant Supplies

Phone: +971-4-2585000