ZAT Now Offers New Range of Hotel Furniture in Dubai

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- ZAT now offers a new range of hotel furniture in Dubai. Their aesthetic designed hotel furniture are sure shot way to mesmerize anyone. ZAT is in the business of offering furniture and other hotel accessories for a decade now. Their considerable presence and sheer quality work makes them the most sought after company in the industry of hotel supplies. The company is the pioneer in exporting and supplying their products to the domestic market.



While elaborating further, a spokesperson from ZAT further stated, “ZAT supplies a variety of items the hospitality business requires - from room furniture to guestroom amenities, from tableware to lobby decor, from the necessary to the luxury - on time and at competitive rates. Our international sales network is helping ZAT surge forward, breaking new frontiers as we expand our customer base. Committed to clients and delivering the best every time, ZAT works with dedication, intelligence and precision to assess market requirements and remain a step ahead. This earns us a reputation for reliability and excellence, giving our clients an edge over the competition.”



ZAT has also recently announced their arrival of enticing hotel supplies in UAE. The company has some of the finest collection of hotel supplies. Under their bandwagon, they cover probably all the luxury accessories as well as basic products which are required to run a high end luxury hotel. The products include cutlery, hotel linen, kitchen utensils, hotel furniture’s, chinaware, catering supplies, and many more.



ZAT is the market leader in delivering quality hotel equipment in GCC regions. They are expanding their sales channels to other countries at a rapid pace.



About ZAT

ZAT supplies a variety of items the hospitality business requires from room furniture to guestroom amenities, from tableware to lobby decor, from the necessaries to the luxuries that too on time and at competitive rates. ZAT is a specialized exporter and domestic supplier to the global hospitality business. With ten years of experience, they have emerged as a market leader, providing high quality products to customers in the industry across the GCC region. Committed to clients and delivering the best every time, they work with dedication, intelligence and precision to assess market requirements and remain a step ahead which has earned them a reputation for reliability and excellence.



For more information, please visit- http://www.zat-world.com/



Contact Details-

AL-ZAHER General Facilities Supply LLC.

Hotel & Restaurant Supplies

Phone: +971-4-2585000