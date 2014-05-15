Zayne Apparel Announces Launch of Crowdfunding Campaign

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Malinda Zehner's heart is made of denim, so her clothing line needed the same quality construction. In 2012 the CrossFit coach and jeans lover embarked upon a journey to design made in America designer jeans to fit muscular bodies.



Tailored with proper quad room, round gluteus maximus space and smaller waistlines, the superior milled jeans enable athletic wearers to say goodbye to gaps, sags and upsized jeans that fit in some places but not in others. The line of jeans are tailored for athletic legs.



Zayne Apparel jeans will come in two popular designs for men and two popular designs for women. Men's light or dark wash jeans have the boot cut and straight leg style while the women's jeans come in boot cut and skinny legs.



“The way the world looks at beauty, health and fitness is changing,” stated Zehner. She indicated that she wants to see people embrace new muscles and mindsets. The paradigm shift started with Zayne Apparel, and continues with generous contributors to the campaign to get the line of jeans to the marketplace.



The unique product line featuring denim is just the tip of the Zayne Apparel iceberg. The designer anticipates a total catalog of proper fitting casual clothing that fits the muscular body, but can be worn in business settings. The fashion industry has a new niche market of clothing in the way of Zayne Apparel.



Cyclists, soccer players, gymnasts, runners and other sports-minded athletes will discover that the fashion industry has not abandoned them nor overlooked the collateral effects of their active lifestyles. Since the designers at Zayne are athletes themselves, they have their finger on the pulse of the sports-minded and know about the passion for developing and maintaining healthy bodies that still deserve to look good in a variety of clothing styles.



Crowdsourcing

The Indiegogo campaign’s initial goal of $80,000 is currently active and runs through June 20, 2014 at 11:59 Pacific Time. Full details about the Indiegogo campaign including sponsorship and involvement levels can be found at: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/zayne-apparel-muscles-love-denim-too#description.



Media Contact:

[Malinda Zehner]

[310-980-7742]

[malindazehner@yahoo.com]