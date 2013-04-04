Zbiddy Penny Auctions Allow Users to Buy Great Products for Up to 90% Off

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Zbiddy is an online auctioning site where all sorts of products are auctioned off at amazing discounts. The site has a wide range of products in its catalog which are grouped by categories. These include products from Apple Inc, bikes and scooters, audio and MP3 players, vouchers for placing bids, cameras, video game consoles, Kindle book reading gadgets, GPS systems, gift vouchers which can be used at hundred plus affiliated outlets such as hotels, shops, malls, diners, accessories for the garden, household appliances, jewelry and precious metals, watches, toys and games for kids, laptops, computer accessories, books and magazines, wireless phones, batteries, TV sets, CD and DVD players etc. Besides the regular auctioning, there are two other Special and Mystery auctions.



The special auctions are held at events such as Easter, Christmas, St. Patrick's Day and other celebratory designated days. The mystery auctioning is one where the product is undisclosed until the very end of the auctioning process. Zbiddy is an easy to use site. The 'How it Works' page is a step by step description of how best to start up the bidding process.



iPhone 5 16GB for $12.68 on Zbiddy



Users must first register on the site so that they can participate in auctions. Once a user has signed in, his account contains 0 balance and he must buy 'bids' to participate in the auctions. One bid costs 0.60 US Dollars. Bids are used up one at a time once a user takes part in an on going auction. There are available packages for buying bids. They can be purchased in 45, 75, 300, 600 and 800 pack of bids. Packages are available in as low as 14 US Dollars. One bid gives the user one opportunity to participate in the auction. If the bid has been used, it will be deducted from the user's online account and will not be returned.



Amateurs and new users on the site are advised to observe the bidding process in on going auctions before they begin to take part and then build their own bidding strategies. Bidders should place their bets in the last 10 seconds of the auction. The auction timer is visible to each user directly below the product up for auctioning.



About Zbiddy

Zbiddy gives people great opportunity to win some amazing products of genuine quality at drastically low prices. What better reason than to join the site at right this moment?



Click Here to Visit Zbiddy Official Website