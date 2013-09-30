ZE Wins Energy Risk Asia's Technology House of the Year

Richmond, BC, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE) is pleased to announce it has been named the Energy Risk Asia "Technology House of the Year," for its enterprise data management software solution, the ZEMA Suite. ZE received the award on September 26, 2013, during the Energy Risk Asia 6th Annual Conference and Awards Ceremony Dinner at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel in Singapore, SG.



The Energy Risk Asia Awards acknowledge expertise and excellence in the Asia-Pacific energy and commodity industries. In attendance at the conference from ZE were Dr. Zak El-Ramly, President and CEO, Salwa El-Ramly, Corporate Secretary, Arnaud de Herrypon, Sales Director for ZE’s Asian Markets, and Yi-Jeng Huang, Business Analyst.



ZEMA provides businesses with advanced capabilities in data collection, analysis, systems integration, curve management, and business automation. With access to ZE’s extensive global data library, ZEMA enables traders, risk managers, and business analysts working in the energy and commodities markets worldwide to perform collaborative analysis that goes well beyond the scope of traditional data management systems. Moreover, ZEMA is designed to integrate data and analysis seamlessly with third-party downstream systems including ERP, ETRM, and BI Tools. ZE recently incorporated its subsidiary, ZEMA Singapore PTE Ltd., to better serve its growing client-base in the Asia-Pacific region.



Dr. Zak El-Ramly, CEO and President of ZE, says: "We are greatly honored to be awarded Energy Risk Asia’s "Technology House of the Year" Award. As our first time entered into these awards, we feel that it has been our dedication to support and serve our clients in Asia that helped push us to the forefront of the market. As the ZE family of companies grows globally, we will continue to dedicate our team’s attention and effort to provide innovative solutions to our client base worldwide."



Waleed El-Ramly, Chief Product Officer at ZE, adds: "We built ZEMA to be highly flexible, allowing us to offer a very modular and scalable product that meets a client’s specific business needs. ZEMA is being used across a wide range of global companies located in North America, Europe, Central America, the Middle East, and Asia alike. No two companies need to use our products in exactly the same way – and we’re seeing success because of that."



Also earlier this year, ZEMA was named "Data Management House of the Year" for an unprecedented fifth consecutive year at the annual Energy Risk Awards ceremony in Houston. ZEMA also ranked #1 for "Preferred Data Management System," #1 for "Ease of Use," and #2 for "Best Customer Service" in the Energy Risk Software Rankings by customers. Additionally, ZE was awarded the Platts P3 Ignite Partnership Award.



About ZE PowerGroup Inc.

ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE) is a software development and consulting firm that provides robust products and services around data collection, analysis and systems integration. ZE is the developer of the ZEMA Suite, an end-to-end software solution designed for collecting data, performing complex analysis and integrating with downstream systems for energy, commodities, industrial and financial markets.



ZE PowerGroup

http://www.ze.com

778-296-4183



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