ZE Wins Platts P³ Ignite Partnership Award

Richmond, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- ZE PowerGroup Inc., (ZE) a leading provider of enterprise data management and analysis software is delighted to announce it has been awarded the Platts P³ Ignite Partner of the Year Award at the Platts P³ Executive Summit in Washington, D.C. ZE is particularly honored to receive this award because it speaks to the core belief that significant mutual benefits can be realized when partners work collaboratively and cooperatively to share their messages and value propositions with the people they serve.



The P³ Executive Summit, held September 16 and 17, 2013, is a unique forum initiated by Platts, a leading global energy, petrochemical and metals information provider, to bring together its partners, whether they are competitors or complementary, to push for increased innovation, collaboration, understanding, and growth. Platts and its partners play an important role in market development and transparency and have a responsibility to support healthy market development.



Aiman El-Ramly, Chief Strategy Officer at ZE, says, "We’ve always had a very close working relationship with Platts. Platts is a long-time data partner of ZE and is an integral part of our data offering within the award winning ZEMA Suite. We realize great value from our relationship and look forward to engaging in mutual pursuits long into the future."



Arif Razvi, Platts global head of channels and business direct, says, "The P³ Ignite Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner for their innovative and collaborative market facing efforts and contributions to the bottom line. Platts sees ZE as an innovator and thought leader in the industry. We at Platts have high regard for the added value ZE’s ZEMA software brings to Platts content."



2013 marks the second P³ event and the second time ZE was in attendance; the inaugural event was held last year in Montreal, QC, and by a balloted vote, the next event in 2014 was voted to take place in San Francisco, CA.



About Platts P³

Platts P³ — Platts Partner Program — was launched in 2011 to help Platts’ distribution partners more effectively promote Platts content and services and to promote mutual growth and a better customer experience.



A division of McGraw Hill Financial, Platts is headquartered in New York with approximately 900 employees in more than 15 offices worldwide. Additional information is available at http://www.platts.com



For media inquiries please contact:

Olga Gorstenko

Director, Marketing and Communications

Office: 604 - 244 - 1469, ext. 302

Direct: 778 - 296 - 4183

Cell: 604 - 353 - 6243

Fax: 604 - 244 - 1675

Email: olga@ze.com



For the original version on IndustrialPR visit: http://www.industrialpr.net/news/classified.php?listing=11818



This news release was distributed by IndustrialPR.net