Zeal for Life Distributor DFW Announces the Launch of Zeal Weight Management Service

Bedford, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Zeal for Life Distributor DFW, an established leader in zeal cleanse and zeal burn, today announced the launch of Zeal Weight Management, a service created to help you lose weight and feel great.



According to Zeal for Life Distributor DFW Dallas | Ft Worth Zeal for Life Distributor Cheryl Babitsch, the Zeal Weight Management service will be available for purchase on Sept 24, 2013 and will be available by calling to 512-539-8909 or going to www.whatis.zealforlife.com



"Our customers having been asking for this and we are excited to deliver a quality weight management product in the great Dallas / Ft worth area," said Babitsch. "I am confident that we have the best health and wellness product available for the weight loss industry."



About Zeal for Life Distributor DFW

Founded in 2010, Zeal for Life Distributor DFW has helped many consumers with zeal cleanse and zeal burn.



The company's mission statement is "to provide an all-in-one natural nutritional blend that gives you the most bang for your nutritional buck (Zeal For Life Dallas|Ft Worth Distributor)". To learn more about Zeal for Life Distributor DFW, you should call (512)539-8909 or visit them online at http://whatis.zealforlife.com



CONTACT INFORMATION

Zeal for Life Distributor DFW

Attention: Cheryl Babitsch

Shady LaneBedford, Texas 76021

Phone: (512)539-8909

Email: cherbeat@gmail.com

Website: http://whatis.zealforlife.com