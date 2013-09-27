Zeal Limo & Sedan Now Providing Limo Service for Baltimore, Washington DC, and Surrounding Areas

Parkville, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Need to ride in style to a special occasion or just need a dependable Airport car service, people can trust Zeal Limo & Sedan to deliver the best Airport transportation BWI, Sedan Service BWI. When one has to catch a flight, it is important to be there on time and for that purpose the means of transportation should be reliable and highly dependable, this can be provided only by a transportation company that has experience in the field and the right amount of discipline to carry out the task in a professional manner.



Zeal Limo Service has been in the transportation business for over 9 years and during this time the company has provided the best services at the most competitive rates to all its customers both for their personal and business needs. The thing that has allowed Zeal Limo & Sedan to maintain a strong relationship with their customers is their capability to provide superior customer services time and time again. Their professional chauffeurs are always ready to serve all customers on their trip to Baltimore Attractions and Businesses such as BWI Airport , Penn Station, Baltimore Inner Harbor, Washington Airports and more. People can also use the Zeal Limo Services for a special occasion such as prom, wedding, birthday, or just a special night on the town.



The shiny Limos driven by a highly trained staff member of Zeal Limo will ensure that people will travel in style and it would be an experience they would never forget. Zeal Limo provides Personal Lincoln Town Cars, 6, 8 and 10 Passenger Limos & Stretch Limos, SUVs, Cadillac and Escalade, 10 & 15 Passenger Vans, and Chartered Bus for people to choose from according to their specific needs. The Car Service BWI is really punctual also the cleanliness of every vehicle if ensured so that the customers have a comfortable, carefree ride whenever they choose Zeal Limo Services. The company also offers extremely affordable rates for all their services, but rates may vary depending upon the travel distance.



For the ease of their customers, Zeal Limo & Sedan allows reservations to be made either online or over the phone. To make the reservation online people can go directly to the reservations page on the Zeal Limo & Sedan website: www.ZealLimo.com, on this website people will also find other contact details for making reservations on the phone. The company works hard to deliver superior quality and value to their customer and also values the customer’s feedback. Many shining reviews about the Airport Lime BWI services can be read on the Zeal Limo website.



For more information, please visit the official website or watch this YouTube Video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fc6deG5sQdg



Media Contact

Zeal Limo & Sedan

1721 White Oak Avenue

Parkville, MD 21234

(443) 677-3728

zeallimo@yahoo.com

www.ZealLimo.com