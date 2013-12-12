Zeeshan Hoodbhoy out to Promote Living a Healthy Lifestyle and Expanding the Life Span

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Maintaining a Healthy Lifestyle is becoming extremely difficult these days. Individuals have to squeeze in some time from their busy schedules for the purpose of exercising. They seldom have time for themselves or their families during the entire week because of high work load, business tensions or even pressure at home, managing kids and so on. Parents do a lot of hard work to keep their kids away from stress. But kids are at risk too because they face the same pressure at school and are highly exposed to unhealthy food and eating habits. This is one of the reasons for increased childhood obesity. Zeeshan Hoodbhoy is an advocate of Health and Wellness and promotes education of health and nutrition amongst parents as well as children. During his final year of medical school he spent extensive time working with children and realizing where society was falling short.



Parents cannot say no to the little requests that their kids make with regards to the kind of food they choose to eat. But at the same time parents cannot even ignore the fact that this food can be extremely unhealthy for them especially if there is no physical activity involved. Through his new health projects, Zeeshan Hoodbhoy aims at providing the right direction to parents as well as children. Zeeshan also supports and endorses various non-profit health awareness events for the benefit of health and wellness.



It is very crucial to stay fit and in shape right from a tender age so as to avoid major illnesses in future. Obesity leads to a lot of other problems such as coronary heart diseases, high blood pressure, diabetes, stroke, cancer, metabolic syndrome, abnormal blood fats, arthritis, sleep apnea, breathing disorders, gallstones and even infertility in girls. A healthy lifestyle will always help people avoid such ailments and live longer without having to spend on medical bills and hospitalization. Through his projects, Zeeshan Hoodbhoy aims at promoting a long and healthy life. As part of various projects Zeeshan Hoodbhoy also promoted various blood drives and 5k walks for promoting healthy lifestyles amongst kids as well as adults.



To know more about childhood obesity visit website www.livealonglife.com



About Zeeshan Hoodbhoy

Zeeshan Hoodbhoy graduated from Medical School in 2011 and holds his Doctor of Medicine degree from Spartan School of Medicine. Zeeshan is currently pursuing residency in Internal Medicine. Zeeshan performed his externship after medical school and received certificate of distinction from Stanford School of Medicine. As he works towards getting his license to practice medicine, he has divulged himself around celebrity role models to help promote and educate healthy lifestyles and wellness.



Media Contact

Zeeshan Hoodbhoy

Website: www.livealonglife.com

Website: www.lifesciencehealthcenter.com