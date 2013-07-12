Zen Health Labs Announces Money Back Guarantee on Its Pure Garcinia Cambogia Extract

Beaverton, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- It takes just a simple Internet search to return results on literally millions of products that promise to help people lose weight quickly. But, what’s not so simple is cutting through the clutter to find one that actually delivers on its promises. Zen Health Labs, maker of the pure garcinia cambogia extract called Garcinia Cambogia Pure Max, is making it easy for their customers. The company is offering people who try the natural weight loss supplement a money back guarantee.



Garcinia cambogia is an all-natural weight loss supplement derived from the tamarind fruit. According to Zen Health Labs, the key to its effectiveness in helping people lose weight and burn fat is the active ingredient, hydroxycitric acid (HCA). It blocks fat production by inhibiting an enzyme the body uses to turn carbohydrates into fat. It boosts the metabolism and increases the levels of serotonin in the brain, acting as an appetite suppressant, and curbing binge-eating. It has also been shown to help regulate mood, sleep and learning.



As described on Zen Health Labs’ website at http://www.zenhealthlabs.com, Garcinia Cambogia Pure Max, is made in a US Good Manufacturing Practices certified facility. The 100 percent pure garcinia cambogia extract contains 60 percent HCA -- higher than what is found in many other brands – and no fillers, binders or artificial ingredients. It has potassium and calcium in it which help the body absorb the HCA. Potassium also aids in the conversion of food to energy, maintains blood pressure, regulates the body's pH and water content, aids nerve cell impulses and the growth of muscle cells. The natural health supplements are HPLC lab analyzed to check the purity of ingredients and are certified allergen free. Each bottle contains 180, 500 mg vegetarian capsules. Zen Health Labs recommends customers take two capsules 30 to 60 minutes before each meal, three times a day.



Garcinia cambogia’s effectiveness was also hailed by acclaimed health expert, Dr. Oz. He recently described garcinia cambogia as “the most exciting breakthrough in natural weight loss to date” and, “the magic ingredient that lets you lose weight without diet or exercise.” Zen Health Labs says Garcinia Cambogia Pure Max is shown to reduce belly fat, block fat production, enhance serotonin levels, suppress the appetite, increase focus and energy and increase metabolism.



