Zenith Clinics Develop Instant Six Pack Procedure with BodyTite Non-Surgical Liposuction

Unlike traditional liposuction treatments and procedures, BodyTite liposuction is minimally invasive. The technique uses Radio-frequency Assisted Liposuction (RFAL) to actually melt fat deposits; the treatment can be used to remove fat from any part of the body while tightening skin in the treated area. The procedure is 100% safe because it only targets fat, no other body cells and it can be performed whilst the patient is wide-awake.



The treatment is suitable for both men and women, for their male clients the clinic has actually developed a procedure, which they call BodyTite High Definition. On the clinics website they say, “BodyTite High Definition is a revolutionary technique developed at Zenith Cosmetic Clinics by Dr. Dinesh Maini. It is the ideal procedure for those men with a well-developed physique but a pad of tough fibrous fat covering the abdominal muscles. This is that last bit of fat which is very difficult to remove by anything but an intense dietary plan and exercise regime.”



The clinic have been pleased to receive some excellent client feedback, they have an entire page dedicated to testimonials for the various treatments they offer one client said of the BodyTite procedure and clinic "Doctor and staff were fantastic and extremely friendly and helpful; you should definitely contact Zenith for any procedure that they offer. I feel 100% better about myself, the difference is amazing and you can see it straight away. "



Zenith Cosmetic Clinics are located in both Harley Street, London and Nottingham. In their Harley Street clinic Zenith, offer minor surgical procedures, Botox, Filler treatments and consultations. The Nottingham clinic is where Zenith carries out most of their treatments; it has 11 state-of-the-art treatment rooms, ample parking and even a training wing.