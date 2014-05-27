Zenith Introduces Construction Waste Recycling Crushing Plant

Shanghai, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- In order to adapt to the needs of urban modernization, zenith introduced construction waste disposal equipment, new sand making machine, with reliable performance, good stability, flexible combination, strong adaptability, easy maintenance, etc.to produce a product can be widely used in the baking-free brick, road foundation, construction and other industries.



Zenith construction waste recycling crushing plant includes Construction waste crusher, vibrating screen, vibrating feeder and other special equipment for construction waste crushing and screening.The coarse crushing, crushing, and even finely equipment in processing,processing into a certain size of regeneration of sand and gravel aggregate, finally used in roadbed stone, baking-free brick, cement admixture, and many other aspects, according to the application of the production process of the construction waste.



If you want to know more information about Mining Equipments, please do not hesitate to contact Zenith Mining Machinery by the following information.



About Zenith Mining and Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Zenith is one of the biggest manufacturer in crushing and grinding industry in China. Zenith was founded over thirty years ago to manufacture machines mainly two business line: crushing equipment such as crushing, conveying, feeding and screening for the quarry, mining, recycling industries processing aggregates and demolition waste; Grinding equipment like MTM mill, XZM mill, and MTW mill for the mining, grinding and chemical industries.



Contact:

Address: No.416 Jianye Road, South Jinqiao Area,

Pudong, Shanghai, China

Phone: +86-021-58386256

E-Mail: info@zenithcrusher.com

Web: www.procrushing.com

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