Zental Offers Single Tooth Dental Implants Without Altering Adjacent Healthy Teeth

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2022 -- A well-known dental clinic in London, Zental offers single tooth dental implants to replace a missing tooth without altering adjacent healthy teeth. Their solution is the most functional secure replacement for a missing tooth, allowing individuals to eat, smile and laugh with confidence. The straightforward procedure of a single titanium is placed into the jaw, as the replacement root which can be completed under local anaesthetic. The procedure is the ultimate solution for missing teeth and involves placing screws into the jaw bone to support crowns, bridges, or dentures.



Using state-of-the-art digital dentistry software, they carefully plan your surgery to ensure the perfect result for people. Once the procedure is completed, patients don't need to come in for a follow up appointment, as there's no need for the removal of sutures. At the clinic, the procedure takes place in a haven of tranquillity designed to stimulate the senses and complemented by state-of-the-art technology that makes your experience calm, relaxing and ultimately re-energising. Individuals looking for dental implants can go to Zental's website for more information.



A representative for the clinic stated, "Our cutting-edge digital technology ensures we make dental implants a very safe, precise and comfortable procedure for patients. If you are missing your natural teeth, we can help you get your perfect smile back. We continue to strive to become known as the best dental implant clinic in the UK and have received many genuine glowing testimonials from our patients. We have helped hundreds of patients from all over London benefit from long lasting, affordable and premium quality tooth implants."



Zental is one of the leading dental care practices in London and the surrounding area, offering a wide range of dental care treatments to people in London. With their professional approach and state-of-the-art clinical setup, the company has successfully treated thousands of patients with many different degrees of dental difficulties. This dental care clinic uses the latest tools and technology to ensure that each of its patients get the best treatment possible. In addition to single tooth dental implants, the company also offers other services including Invisalign, teeth whitening, ceramic braces, composite bonding, teeth in a day / All-on-4, multiple dental implants and many more.



About Zental

Zental is a professional dental practice in Milton Keynes, Cricklewood, Bexleyheath and Barnet. They deliver high quality and innovative care, tailored to the individual patient's needs. Their team includes some of the best dentists in London who enable them to offer a range of treatments including cosmetic dentistry, general dentistry, facial aesthetics, and dental implants. They provide a one-year warranty on all treatments, guaranteeing that patients receive the finest possible aftercare.



For more information, please visit: https://www.zental.uk/