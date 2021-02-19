New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2021 -- The global Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market is forecast to reach USD 6.56 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for energy combined with stress on green technologies has resulted in increasing demand for zeolite molecular sieves as catalysts for petroleum refining. Higher yield and efficiency, and non-toxicity property of zeolites has resulted in the extensive usage of the mineral for catalytic operations. In addition, increasing demand for adsorbents due to rising awareness regarding the presence of hazardous organic materials in wastewater is anticipated to augment zeolite molecular sieve market demand over the forecasted period.



Detergents accounted for around 70% of the global zeolite molecular sieve market volume share in 2019. It is used in detergents due to its ability to produce demineralized water through calcium ion exchange, which aids in the removal of all kinds of dirt. This has resulted in enhanced demand for zeolite molecular sieves from the detergent segment. Zeolite molecular sieves being extensively used in the petroleum industry as catalysts that are expected to drive industry growth.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Zeolite Molecular Sieve market and profiled in the report are:



Tosoh Corporation, Arkema Group, BASF SE, Interra Global Corporation, UOP LLC, Zeochem AG, Grace Catalysts Technologies, Chemiewerk Bad Köstritz, Tricat Group, and KNT Group, among others.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Natural Zeolite

Synthetic Zeolite



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Agricultural Products

Air Purification

Automobile Industry

Cosmetics

Detergents

Paints and Plastics Industry

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Detergents

Catalysts

Others



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Zeolite Molecular Sieve market and its competitive landscape.



