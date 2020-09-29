New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2020 -- The global zeolite molecular sieve market is forecast to reach USD 6.56 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for energy combined with stress on green technologies has resulted in increasing demand for zeolite molecular sieves as catalysts for petroleum refining. Higher yield and efficiency, and non-toxicity property of zeolites has resulted in the extensive usage of the mineral for catalytic operations. In addition, increasing demand for adsorbents due to rising awareness regarding the presence of hazardous organic materials in wastewater is anticipated to augment zeolite molecular sieve market demand over the forecasted period.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Tosoh Corporation, Arkema Group, BASF SE, Interra Global Corporation, UOP LLC, Zeochem AG, Grace Catalysts Technologies, Chemiewerk Bad Köstritz, Tricat Group, and KNT Group, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global zeolite molecular sieve market on the basis of raw material, end-users, application and region:



Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Natural Zeolite

Synthetic Zeolite



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Agricultural Products

Air Purification

Automobile Industry

Cosmetics

Detergents

Paints and Plastics Industry

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Detergentsxx`

Catalysts

Others



Regional Outlook of Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Zeolite Molecular Sieve market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Further key findings from the report suggest:



Global zeolite molecular sieve demand is expected to grow at a CAGR 5.4% over the forecasted period owing to its increasing usage in the petroleum industry.

Asia Pacific is expected to be a lucrative market with a 21.7% global market share in 2019. Growing demand for detergents & refrigerants and increasing utilization of zeolites in processing methods in the nuclear industry for the removal of nuclear waste is anticipated to have a positive impact in the region over the forecast period.

China was the largest consumer of natural zeolites in 2019, owing to a well-established manufacturing base for petroleum refining, gas separation, water purification, and detergents.

Among the regional segment of the zeolite molecular sieve market, Europe is presently leading the market with 42.8% of the global market share, and it will continue to dominate with an estimate to register the highest growth rate of 5.4% over the forecasted period.

Zeolite molecular sieves are used to crack petroleum as it causes certain structural changes during the chemical reaction, which aids in the production of petrochemicals.



Key considerations of the Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Zeolite Molecular Sieve industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



