Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market : Top Key Players - Tosoh Corporation, Arkema Group, BASF SE, Interra Global Corporation, UOP LLC, Zeochem AG, Grace Catalysts Technologies

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2020 -- Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market are microporous aluminosilicates with excellent adsorption properties which allow them to act as a molecular sieve. Zeolite-based molecular sieves have been used across myriad industrial applications for more than half a decade. Numerous shaping technologies for molecular sieves have been developed in recent decades, highlighting the different requirements for molecular sieves across different applications. The products are prominently used in detergents and a wide range of catalytic applications.



Large-scale consumption of catalysts in API synthesis



Catalysts are substances that offer an alternate path for the breaking and making of chemical bonds and speeding up reactions. Catalysis is the backbone of myriad industrial processes that make use of chemical reactions to convert raw materials into the final product. Industrial processes for the manufacturing of plastics and other essential materials and products produce harmful by-products which can be hazardous to the environment as well as human health. The use of catalysts can help make the whole reaction more ecofriendly.



Catalysis plays a central role in the pharmaceutical industry due to the ever-increasing market requirement for purity and yield. A wide range of catalytic reactions are used in the industry for efficient manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and other pharmaceutical intermediates. Statistics show that on an average, between 10-20% of all chemical processes in the commercial manufacturing of APIs and pharmaceutical compounds are heterogenous catalytic reactions.



The global pharmaceutical industry has experienced dramatic growth over the past few decades, with rising occurrence of several chronic, infectious, and auto-immune diseases across the globe. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has also increased the demand for several pharmaceutical products and medications. These trends along with a large geriatric population base will certainly propel the need for pharmaceutical products in the near future, augmenting Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market industry forecast.



Growing demand for environmentally friendly detergents



Zeolite Molecular Sieve Markets are gaining significant traction in the production of detergents as a more sustainable alternative to phosphates. Phosphate builders which are commonly used in detergents have raised several concerns regarding their polluting effect on the environment. Many countries have also introduced regulations to stop or limit the use of phosphate builders in detergents.



In the European Union, the EU the Regulation on the Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) and the EU Detergents Regulation restrict the sale of detergents containing phosphate-based products such as phosphonates.



Excellent adsorption properties of zeolite also make it suitable for use as a water softening agent in detergent manufacturing. Zeolite Molecular Sieve Markets will continue to remain an ideal ingredient for making detergents on account of human and environment safety standards and exceptional detergent builder properties.



Some key factors restricting the product adoption



The availability of large number of catalyst alternatives may limit the adoption of Zeolite Molecular Sieve Markets. Moreover, the coronavirus outbreak has substantially disrupted manufacturing activities across the chemical sector as well as other crucial industries. This has negatively impacted the demand for catalysts. However, wide use of catalysts in the production of pharmaceuticals and APIs will offer lucrative opportunities to Zeolite Molecular Sieve Market manufacturers.



