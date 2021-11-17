Zeolites Market Worth $14.1 Billion by 2026 : Growing at a CAGR of 3.1%

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2021 -- The report "Zeolites Market by Type (Natural, Synthetic), Function (Ion-Exchange, Catalyst, Molecular Sieve), Synthetic Zeolites Application (Detergents, Absorbent, Catalysts), Natural Zeolites Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" The global zeolites market size is estimated to be USD 12.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 14.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.1% between 2021 and 2026, owing to an increase in demand of zeolites in detergent industry.



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=76442083



By type, synthetic zeolite is the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

Growing demand for synthetic zeolites in detergent industry is aiding to the growth of this segment. Synthetic zeolites are synthesized in laboratories using raw materials containing silica and alumina as the main constituents. Other raw materials used to synthesize zeolites include clay, fly ash, rice husk ash, and natural zeolites, amongst others.



By function, the molecular sieve segment is the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

Zeolites can be used as molecular sieves by mixing the powdered form of zeolites with binders and subjecting the mixture to high pressure to form molecular sieves. Molecular sieves have a microporous structure and, hence, can sieve molecules as well as selectively absorb or separate certain substances. These sieves are widely used in drying, separation, and adsorption applications. Molecular sieves are widely used in drying applications to remove moisture from solvents and produce anhydrous solvents. Molecular sieves are widely used in insulating glass, package protection, pollution & VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds) control, medical, natural gas dehydration, carbon dioxide removal, drying, and hydrogen purification applications.



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=76442083



Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the zeolites market.

Asia Pacific dominated the global zeolites market in 2020. It is majorly due to the increase in demand for zeolites from major countries such as China, Japan, and India. China is the largest market for zeolites market in Asia Pacific. Surging demand for transportation fuels is driving the market for refinery catalysts in the Asia Pacific region.



The key market players include Albemarle Corporation (US), BASF SE (Germany), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Clariant (Switzerland), W.R. Grace & Co. (US), TOSOH Corporation (Japan), Union Showa KK, (Japan), Zeochem AG (Switzerland), KNT Group (Russia), Arkema (France), Zeolyst International (US), Huiying Chemical Industry(Xiamen) Co., Ltd. (China), Chemiewerk Bad Köstritz GmbH (Germany), NALCO India (India), and PQ (US). These players have adopted product launches, agreements, expansions, collaborations, acquisitions, divestments, and partnerships as their growth strategies.



COVID-19 Impact on the global zeolites market



The pandemic is estimated to have an impact on various factors of the value chain of the zeolites market, which is expected to reflect during the forecast period, especially in the year 2020. The impact of COVID-19 is as follows:



The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted manufacturing operations of zeolites and its raw materials. The global zeolite production witnessed a decline during 2020. This is majorly due to the shortage of raw material and labors as well as government-mandated plant shutdowns during 2020. A significant disruption in the supply chain of the zeolite manufacturing industry was observed and production started declining since February 2020. However, major impact of the COVID-19 pandemic started to emerge in the second quarter of 2020. Supply chain disruptions have led to procurement issues for several zeolite manufacturers. Zeolite manufacturing companies, dependent on Chinese raw material suppliers have faced significant logistical challenges. Owing to these factors, manufacturing capacities of the leading zeolite players were declined during 2020.



Get 10% Customization on this Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=76442083



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com