Zephyr Thomas Brings Custom Cabinetry to Lancaster

Lancaster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- There are a number of things that visitors will notice after a kitchen remodel is complete. The cabinets are one of the most visible things that visitors will see, and high quality cabinets are the center piece of any good remodel. Unfortunately, many contractors do not spend enough time on the cabinets, and prefer to go with pre-designed cabinets in order to save some money. Zephyrthomas, on the other hand, uses only hand crafted, custom cabinets for their remodel.



Zephyrthomas has years of experience with kitchen remodels, and their reputation grows every year. They work closely with customers to design the kitchen of the customer’s dreams, enabling customers to get a kitchen that looks good and fits within the customer’s budget. Every step of the design process is taken care of, and homeowners will find that Zephyrthomas is a company that is extremely easy to work with.



The thing that really sets Zephyrthomas apart from the other kitchen remodeling companies is the craftsmanship of their cabinets. The cabinets are designed according to the wants and needs of the homeowner, and every aspect of the cabinet creation is customizable. It does not matter whether or not the homeowner has a clear plan for their remodel; Zephyrthomas can make a customer’s idea into a reality, or they can help provide inspiration for homeowners who are unclear about what they want. When the work is done, the customer will have a set of cabinets that have tremendous function, while also looking great. Customers can find examples of the custom work done by Zephyrthomas at http://www.zephyrthomas.com/kitchen-remodeling-lancaster.php



By taking extra care with the creation of their customers’ cabinets, Zephyrthomas gives Lancaster homeowners the center piece of a fabulous kitchen. When combined with the other quality aspects of the kitchen remodel, the cabinets will give homeowners something to be truly proud of.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.zephyrthomas.com/ or call (717) 399-4708.