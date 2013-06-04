Zephyr Thomas Now Installing ProVia Doors

Lancaster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Finding the right door for the home is an important step, whether it be during the construction of the home or during a home remodel. The door needs to function as a way to get into the home, as a barrier to keep warm or cool air in the home, and it must be attractive from the outside. At Zephyrthomas they are now offering the highest quality doors available on the market: ProVia. These premium doors look great, but bring other benefits to whatever home they are installed in.



With ProVia doors from Zephyrthomas , homeowners can reap benefits immediately. The ProVia doors are all Energy Star rated, conforming to the government’s highest energy efficiency standards. This allows homeowners to save money on electric bills by preventing the leakage of conditioned air from the home into the outside world. In addition, the doors have more steel than other doors, so the doors installed by Zephyrthomas will last a lifetime. The doors even come with a limited, lifetime transferable warranty that can extend to another homeowner if the home is ever sold.



The ProVia doors at Zephyrthomas come in entry, storm and patio door styles. Each can be customized to fit the exterior of the home and all of them come with the same level of quality and craftsmanship. No matter what kind of door homeowners are looking for, they will find a ProVia door at Zephyrthomas to meet their needs. Customers who are interested in seeing the selection of ProVia doors at Zephyrthomas can visit http://www.zephyrthomas.com/storm-patio-doors-lancaster.php . Here each of the door styles is listed, with links to showcase more specific variations on the main style.



Homeowners will find the door solutions they are looking for at Zephyrthomas. With their incredible quality and numerous benefits to the homeowner, the ProVia doors are the right solution for almost any door installation situation.



