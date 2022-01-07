Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2022 -- Latest released the research study on Global Zero-added Sugar Cereals Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Zero-added Sugar Cereals Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Zero-added Sugar Cereals. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Awsum Snacks (South Africa), Highkey (United States), B&G Foods Inc. (United States), Alpen Muesli (United Kingdom), Magic Spoon (United States), Nature's Path Foods (Canada), Wild Zora LLC. (United States), Hometown Food Company (United States), Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods (United States) and Catalina Crunch (United States).



Definition:

A cereal is any grass farmed for the edible endosperm, germ, and bran components of the grain. Cereal grain crops are staple crops because they are grown in bigger quantities and supply more food energy than any other form of crop. Pseudo cereals are edible grains from other plant families, such as buckwheat, quinoa, and chia. Cereals are high in vitamins, minerals, carbs, lipids, oils, and protein in their original, unprocessed, whole grain form. The remaining endosperm is mainly carbohydrate after the bran and germ have been removed. Grain, such as rice, wheat, millet, or maize, provides the majority of daily nutrition in several poor countries. Cereal consumption in affluent countries is moderate and diversified, but nonetheless significant, mostly in the form of refined and processed grains.



Market Trend

- Cereals help as a convenient option for breakfast as compared to other homemade breakfast



Market Drivers

- Growing awareness about health among modern consumers

- Increasing demand for a ready-to-eat meal due to the busy schedule



Opportunities

- Changing lifestyle disorders such as high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity and increasing cardiac issues have led people to consume low cholesterol and fiber rich nutrient food



Restraints

- High cost associated with products

- Rising availability of substitute food products such as energy drinks, yoga etc



Challenges

- Fluctuations in supply and demand share due to enforcement of stringent lockdown measures



The Global Zero-added Sugar Cereals Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Others), Fat Content (Low-fat, Fat-free), Flavour (Fruit, Honey, Chocolate, Cinnamon, Berry)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



