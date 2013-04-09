Zero Billion Supports the Cause of Saving Memories by Storytelling

Lahore, Pakistan -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Stories told over family gatherings are a great source of inspiration for the younger generations. Varying from everyday happenings to the historic moments for the very family, these stories are shared to cherish the past events.



“Stories, traditionally, are passed down from generation to generation but are not treated as a unique object that can be saved and shared. I actually created StoryPress for my grandma. She is 84 years old, lives in New York and has an iPad. One day she asked me if I can recommend her an app that can record and save the stories of her life that she wants to share with me. I searched over iTunes but I couldn’t find a single app that I could have recommended her and at that point, I decided to design an app that will not only help my grandma save her life’s stories but will also help a lot of other people, who have inspirational life stories and memories to share with other people” Said Mike Davis, CEO & founder of StoryPress Inc.



That’s the story of StoryPress, an app that interviews a user and records the answers to compile them as an audio book.



“Saving personal and family stories, so that they can be heard by the generations to come is a cause and we’re grateful to Mike, who has provided us with an application to record, save and share our most inspiring memories with others” Said Waqqas Alvi, CEO Zero Billion.



StoryPress, at the moment, is a free app, available for iPad. Some thousands of iPad users are using it to record their memories by storytelling. The iPad version of StoryPress can be downloaded from iTunes:



https://itunes.apple.com/en/app/storypress/id505356215



To build awareness about the cause of preserving memories by storytelling and to increase the reach of StoryPress by making it available over iPhone, Android tablets & Android phones, Mike is trying to raise funds through a Kickstarter crowd funding campaign. Mike’s goal is to raise $15,000 and these funds are to be utilized for developing StoryPress’s Android version as well as some exciting new features will be added to the app. Details of the new features are available over the Kickstarter project page:



http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/storypress/storypress-human-history-told-through-personal-sto



Those with memories to share, like Mike’s grandma, are already a part of this cause of saving memories by storytelling and just by spreading the word about this cause can support the project.



About Zero Billion

Zero Billion, (http://www.zerobillion.com), based in Lahore Pakistan, is a digital media marketing agency specializes in mobile application marketing & promotion. Mobile apps have started to play an integral role in current technology spectrum and promotion of these apps is as important as their development. Founded in May 2012, Zero Billion has secured its position amongst the mobile application development start-ups to provide them assistance in defining their monetization models through apps and also help them achieve prominent rankings, not only in search engines but also in the app stores.



For information: http://www.zerobillion.com or

Contact: pr@zerobillion.com

Phone: +92 423 597 2017



Media Contact:

Awais Tariq

Zero Billion

08-11 Software Technology Park

Lahore

Phone: +92 423 597 2017

http://www.zerobillion.com

pr@zerobillion.com