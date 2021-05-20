Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2021 -- The latest published document on Global Zero Energy Buildings market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with Zero Energy Buildings investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory environments by country, Subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of Zero Energy Buildings M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are Building Robotics, Johnson Controls, First Solar, Siemens Building Technologies, Hanergy Holding Group, Schneider Electric, SunPower, Daikin, Altura Associates, Danfoss, Honeywell, GE & Heliatek etc.



Know Who is gaining advantage of the opportunities? Who is holding back, worried about the inherent risk?

According to the survey, the Global Zero Energy Buildings market report highlights M&A activity in the energy sector is extremely strong and, in some jurisdictions, it has become almost feverish. To better understand investment cycle and revenue flow; the scope of Zero Energy Buildings study is defined considering high growth segments and jurisdictions i.e., by Type [, Lighting, HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs & Others], application [Commercial & Residential] and by Regions [Region Names].



The Vendor Landscape of Global Zero Energy Buildings market report includes company profiles that provides detailed information such as Business Overview, Offerings and Specifications, Key Financial Metrics (Total, Gross & Net), SWOT Analysis, Market Share, Production & Capacity (MW), Key Development Activities etc for producers Building Robotics, Johnson Controls, First Solar, Siemens Building Technologies, Hanergy Holding Group, Schneider Electric, SunPower, Daikin, Altura Associates, Danfoss, Honeywell, GE & Heliatek and many more.



Margins are tight, forcing key players of Zero Energy Buildings to seek out new ideas to improve efficiency and ROI with new revenue streams. The potential of this enterprise section has been rigorously investigated in conjunction with main market challenges. Current Scenario, Business Strategies & Key Market Development of Global Zero Energy Buildings Market have given lot more emphasis targeting new development, Joint Ventures, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, etc.



Key Highlights of the Study



1) M&A activity in Zero Energy Buildings; especially Energy Sector is healthy and strongly growing. Deal volumes have increased every year since 2010 and continue to do so.

2) Valuations are expected to increase, , Lighting, HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs & Others are expected to see good pace in next few years.

3) How the bureaucratic and legislative obstacles are overcome by investment pioneers.

4) Countries that are in the top spots for Zero Energy Buildings and Position of Jurisdictions by 2026.

5) Top segments and sources that are attracting attention of stakeholders from the Sector.

6) In which region the biggest rise in development activity is seen in next 2-years.

.... and many others



Report Scope and Extracts of Global Zero Energy Buildings Market Study



Chapter 1: Executive summary and Key findings

Chapter 2: Zero Energy Buildings Market Now & Beyond: Future Outlook

Chapter 3: Zero Energy Buildings — M&A overview

Chapter 4: Hotspots for Zero Energy Buildings

Chapter 5: Sub-sectors - R&D and innovation

Chapter 6: Policy and Government Initiatives

Chapter 7: Major Players - A mix of Incumbents and New

- Global Zero Energy Buildings Market Share Analysis by Players (2019-2021E)

- Zero Energy Buildings Concentration Rate

- Company Profiles

.......



Chapter 8. Market Revenue (USD), Production (2016-2026), by Type [, Lighting, HVAC Systems, Walls & Roofs & Others]

Chapter 9. Zero Energy Buildings Market, by Application [Commercial & Residential]

Chapter 10. Market Revenue (USD), Capacity, Production (MW) by Regions (2016-2026)

- Value ($) by Region

- Zero Energy Buildings Production

- % Market Share by Region

.......



.... Continued



