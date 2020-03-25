Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- The zero liquid discharge technique has several advantages, namely, efficient industrial water cycle, reduced cost, sustainability, and environmental regulations. According to a latest report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, "Zero Liquid Discharge Market Size, Share and Global Trend By System (Conventional, Hybrid), By Technology (Thermal-Based, Membrane-Based), By End User (Energy & Power, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverages, Textile, Pharmaceuticals, Others) and Geography Forecast Till 2026," the lack of clean water across the world is one of the major factors that is anticipated to drive the global zero liquid discharge market growth during the forecast period. Combined with this, stringent government rules and regulations will also contribute to global market growth.



List of the prominent players operating in the global zero liquid discharge market. They are as follows:



GE Water & Process Technologies

Veolia Water Technologies

GEA Group AG

Praj Industries Ltd.

Aquatech International LLC

H2O GmbH

S. Water Services, Inc.

Aquarion AG

Saltworks Technologies Inc.

Doosan Hydro Technology LLC

Petro Sep Corporation

Ide Technologies

Degremont Technologies

L&T Constructions

Oasys Water Inc.

Samco Technologies Inc.

Water Next Solutions Private Limited

Awas International GmbH

Condorchem Envitech

Hydro Air Research Italia

Mcwong Environmental & Energy Group



"Increasing Urbanization and Industrialization to Favor Growth in the Asia Pacific"



Geographically, the global zero liquid discharge market is categorized into Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Europe. Amongst these regions, North America is projected to lead the global zero liquid discharge market. It would occur due to a rise in the demand for zero liquid discharge system from various end-user industries, such as food and beverages, chemical and petrochemical, and energy and power. Europe, on the other hand, is experiencing strict government regulations as well as the availability of robust capital expenditure. These are further impacting the zero liquid discharge market positively in this region.



In Asia Pacific, emerging countries, such as China and India, are going through rapid industrialization and urbanization. It is expected to boost the zero liquid discharge market sales in this region. Latin America is anticipated to showcase the rapid growth of the market due to a rise in the demand for freshwater. It is likely to happen because of a rise in the developing economies, high standards of living, and ever-increasing population. In the Middle East and Africa, drinking water for usage in countries, namely, Saudi Arabia and Israel is acquired through the desalination process. It will further aid in fueling the demand for wastewater and municipal water treatment technologies.



"Veolia Water Technologies Launches Nurion to produce High-quality Ingredient Water"



In May 2019, Veolia Water Technologies, a provider of technological water treatment solutions, headquartered in France, declared the launch of its reverse osmosis (RO) system called Nurion. It is a skid-mounted system that is developed to produce top-quality ingredient water. The system was released under Veolia's business unit, SOLYS. According to the company, the food and beverage industry needs water in its manufacturing facilities for various necessary applications. The water there must be prevented from impurities, undesirable color, odor, and taste which have a tendency to harm the consumers and the quality of the product. Veolia is aiding its consumers in satisfying consumer demands, following strict rules, and guaranteeing the water consistency and quality. Nurion helps to create ingredient water for soft drinks and infant formula.



