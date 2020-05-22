Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2020 -- With respect to the product spectrum, the conventional zero liquid discharge systems market is projected to accrue proceeds of over $5 billion by 2025. Conventional ZLD units are powered by thermal technologies including multi-effect distillation and multi-stage flash evaporators usage coupled with mechanical vapor compression using crystallizers with the aim of recovering condensates.



On the other hand, the hybrid segment of the zero liquid discharge systems market is anticipated to record gains of over $4.2 billion by 2025. Hybrid ZLDs are equipped with pre-treatment sections including MVR evaporators, crystallizer, brine purification and solid separation units, designed to carry out continual wastewater recycling.



Key Companies: - Veolia Water Technologies, Aquatech International LLC, GEA Group, Suez SA, ALFA LAVAL, U.S. Water Services, Inc., H2O GmbH, Oasys Water, Praj Industries, AQUARION AG., Kelvin Water Technologies Pvt. Ltd., ENCON Evaporators, Austro Chemicals & Bio Technologies Pvt Ltd., SafBon Water Technology, IDE Technologies



Dwindling sources of clean, drinkable water and the consequent upsurge in decontamination measures are driving zero liquid discharge systems market share in the years ahead. As industrial development across numerous developing economies rises, their contribution towards freshwater waste disposal grows, necessitating the implementation of zero liquid discharge systems in the regions.



Governments across the globe are initiating stringent mandates pertaining to wastewater management, thereby promoting the incorporation of ZLD systems in various water treatment facilities. These systems are designed not just for water purification but also for effective water recycling in order to make it usable for myriad zero liquid discharge systems market applications.



The rising prevalence of waterborne maladies the world over, due to industrial waste from the pharmaceuticals and chemical sectors is likely to propel zero liquid discharge systems market share over 2019-2025.



The thermal zero liquid discharge systems market outlook is expected to depict a CAGR of over 5.5% through 2025. These systems are commonly associated with conventional ZLD products, supporting the recovery of over 95% plant wastewater, while diminishing remaining run-offs as end products.



Membrane based ZLD technologies are also expected to exhibit a CAGR of over 5.5% through 2025, owing to efficient waste recovery from wastewater through surface accumulation. Membrane-based ZLDs usually comprise membranes like hollow fibers, brine concentrators and RO train among others.



In terms of end-use application, the energy and power sector is poised to retain a significant position in ZLD systems market with expected gains of over 25% through 2025. Since coal-powered systems consume copious amounts of water and challenge water disposal, zero liquid discharge is paramount in steam electric power sectors, thereby fueling the zero liquid discharge systems market expansion over the predicted timeline.



Likewise, the chemicals and petrochemicals segment is also set to record substantial growth of over 20% through 2025. ZLD systems demonstrate huge application advantages in this sector, averting direct wastewater discharge from toxic chemicals into the environment and facilitating the reuse of the recycled water across numerous industrial applications.



The APAC zero liquid discharge systems market is expected to register an appreciable CAGR of over 9% through 2025, owing to extensive industrial advancements in major nations like India, China and Japan. These progressions combined with a simultaneous dearth of water sources in the regions has encouraged the widespread implementation of ZLD systems, creating a massive upsurge in regional product demand.



