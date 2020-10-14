Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- The market for zero liquid discharge systems is expected to register a CAGR of over 9%, during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the market is the rapidly increasing demand for freshwater. However, the high capital and energy cost of ZLD system technology is likely to restrain the market.



The report can help players gain knowledge about the opportunities and pitfalls in the Zero Liquid Discharge Systems market, so that they can take informed decisions. The report also highlights growth drivers and restraints in the global Zero Liquid Discharge Systems market



The Zero Liquid Discharge Systems market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.



The Zero Liquid Discharge Systems industry has witnessed an upsurge on account of the growing demand for effective T&D control systems. Rising demand for refurbishment of prevailing electrical setup coupled with regulatory & fiscal restructuring across the industrial peripheral will complement the business potential



The prominent players in the global Zero Liquid Discharge Systems market are:



GE Water & Process Technologies, Veolia Water Technologies, Gea Group Ag, Praj Industries Ltd., Aquatech International Llc, H2o Gmbh, U.S. Water Services, Inc., Aquarion Ag, Saltworks Technologies Inc., Doosan Hydro Technology Llc, Petro Sep Corporation, Ide Technologies, Degremont Technologies, L&T Constructions, Oasys Water Inc., Samco Technologies Inc, Water Next Solutions Private Limited, Awas International Gmbh, Condorchem Envitech, Hydro Air Research Italia, Mcwong Environmental & Energy Group, Memsys Gmbh, Tamilnadu Water Investment Co. Ltd, Transparent Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd., Zld Technologies Pvt Ltd



Market segment by Types:



Conventional Zero Liquid Discharge Systems

Hybrid Zero Liquid Discharge Systems



Market segment by Applications:

Energy & Power

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Food & Beverages



Market Segmentation by Region:



North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America



Global Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Overview



The Power Generation Industry to Dominate the Market



- The power generation industry dominated the zero liquid discharge systems market.



- Water management is given high priority by power plant owners, and implementing ZLD can eliminate the discharge of wastewater.



- Zero liquid discharge is particularly relevant for the steam electric power industry, as coal-fired power plants have a large water demand and water discharge is more challenging.



- Around 70% of the total electricity generated in China comes from coal-fired power plants. Most of the thermal power plants in China are located in water-scarce regions. This conflict between energy demand and water deficit gives rise to the demand for ZLD in China.



- Hence, owing to the aforementioned factors, the power generation industry is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth Rate



- Asia-Pacific ZLD systems market is witnessing significant growth, owing to high demand from countries, like India and China.



- China and India have made several government regulations to install ZLD systems and reduce water pollution, by implementing water treatment techniques.



- The Indian government issued a policy to install ZLD facilities in all textile plants, which generates more than 25 m_ wastewater per day.



- The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in India has also released guidelines on techno-economic feasibility of implementation of zero liquid discharge (ZLD) for water polluting industries.



- Owing to the aforementioned reasons, Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth rate.



Furthermore, Global Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market following points are involved along with a detailed study of each point: –



– Global Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview



– Global Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market competition by Manufacturers (2020-2026)



– Production and Consumption by Regions



– Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers (2020-2026)



– Manufacturing cost analysis, Materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses



– Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



– Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders



– Global Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Effect Factors Analysis (2020-2026)



– Global Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Forecast (2020-2026)



– Global Zero Liquid Discharge Systems Market Research Findings and Conclusion



In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.



