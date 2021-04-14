Zero-Trust Security Market 2021 Leading Competitors and Growth Trends

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- Zero-trust security is a new form cyber-security which works on the principle of zero-assumed trust. The security solutions require each and every insider and outsider to provide authentic verification before entering the secure network. The principle is gaining popularity as it has shown capabilities in stopping security breaches. Additionally, it also promises a cost-effective, simple-to-use, and reliable security mechanism. The security system is in contrast with conventional castle and moat approach to security. In earlier approaches, insiders were trusted by default. This made it difficult to oversee a transfer of communication and created several challenges as information transferred freely from inside-out with often complex, cumbersome, and sometimes extremely risky manner. A recent study by IBM shows that the cost of security breach on average is 3 million US dollars. Simple mechanism used by the zero-trust security solutions makes them effective for building trust and remaining cost-effective in the long run.



Global Zero-Trust Security Market: Notable Developments



The national cybersecurity center of excellence plans to test zero-trust security architecture used by federal agencies and financial institutions. The agency earlier released a definition of zero-trust architecture and plans to offer more revealing public insights about the security systems. This is expected to add more clarity to players in the global zero-trust security market and consumers as well. This can be a major opportunity as a pat on the back from the agency can boost the prospects of current players tremendously. Additionally, the agency is also expected to provide better use guidance to future users through the review as some institutions simply do not use the solutions properly or do not use it regularly.



President Trump announced a budget hike for cyber-defense this year measuring to $17.4 billion. The budget was estimated to rise to $16.6 bn. However, the US federal government has opted for a proactive approach to cyber-security amidst rising threats. The continuous cyber threats continue to cripple various government entities around the world. Attacks for ransom ware have also targeted major tech giants like Adobe, and popular consumer devices like PlayStation in an attempt to extort ransom. According to some estimate, the cost of cyber-threats in 2019 can reach several trillion dollars. The growing cyber-threats and proactive policies of the federal government promises lucrative horizon for players in the global zero-trust security market.



Global Zero-Trust Security Market: Drivers and Restraints



Technologies like machine-learning and increasing move of financial institutions towards cloud-systems are expected to drive growth of the zero-trust security systems. These systems are ideal for sensitive sectors like finance, where solutions like biometric security provide an ideal solution for entering secure networks. Additionally, the growth of machine learning is ideal for detecting new threats amidst a sea of rising challenges in the security sector. The growth of the technology, rising investment in new technologies, and increasing shift to the cloud are expected to remain major drivers of growth.



Global Zero-Trust Security Market: Geographical Analysis



The global zero-trust security market is expected to register considerable growth in North America region. The region is home to several tech companies, and is driving growth for supporting technologies like biometric security, AI, and Machine learning. The region is also witnessing a major shift to clouds as major firms like Amazon, Google, Microsoft drive a push towards cloud with competitive plans and supporting infrastructure. The growth of the cloud coupled with innovation from the tech industry is expected to drive growth of the global zero-trust security market in the region. Asia Pacific and Europe are also expected to surge ahead as increased reliance on a paperless economy drives growth for the regions.



