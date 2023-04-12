NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Zero-Trust Security Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Zero-Trust Security market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Google LLC (United States), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Akamai Technologies (United States), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (United States), Okta, Inc. (United States), SonicWall (United States), Forcepoint (United States), Centrify (United States), Cloudflare, Inc. (United States), Check Point Software Technologies (Israel).



Scope of the Report of Zero-Trust Security

Zero trust security is a network security model that requires strict identity verification for every person and device trying to access resources on a private network, regardless of whether they are sitting within or outside of the network perimeter. This security model combines a wide range of preventive techniques including identity verification, end-point security, micro-segmentation, and least privilege controls. The factors such as High Benefits such as Greater Enterprise Visibility, Reduced IT Complexity, Less Demanding Security Workloads and Data Protection and Increased Threat of Cyber Attacks are driving the global Zero-Trust Security market.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Data Security, Endpoint Security, API Security, Security Analytics, Security Policy Management), Application (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Telecom, IT, and IteS, Government and Defense, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, Energy and Power, Others), Enterprise (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Deployment (On-premise, Cloud)



Market Drivers:

Increased Threat of Cyber Attacks

High Benefits such as Greater Enterprise Visibility, Reduced IT Complexity, Less Demanding Security Workloads and Data Protection



Market Trends:

Increased Organozaton's Exposure to Data Breaches, Malware and Ransomware Attacks



Opportunities:

Constantly Changing Enterprise Access and Security

Digital Transformation is Increasing Risk Exposure



Challenges:

Technological Complexities in Zero-Trust Security



