Zero Turn Mowers Buyer's Guide Released by Power Equipment Plus

From lawn mowers and trimmers to chainsaws and stump grinders and more, the expert staff at Power Equipment Plus knows that their customers are looking for high-quality and durable equipment that will help get their work done as quickly and easily as possible.



In an effort to educate its customers about an alternative to traditional lawn mowers, the Vermont-based company recently released its Zero Turn Mowers buyer’s guide.



Also referred to as “Z-Steers,” this type of lawnmower is fast, maneuverable, comfortable, and enjoyable to use.



The informative guide explains in great detail how Zero Turn Lawn Mowers work, why they are an exceptional type of machine, and what the best Zero Turn Mowers are for various terrains and lawn sizes. In all, the guide explains the four key features that customers should look for when selecting a Zero Turn radius mower.



For example, when choosing which Z-Steer mower to buy, people should take into account the type of mowing deck construction that will be best for them and their property.



“If your lawn has uneven terrain, look for a mowing deck equipped with heavy-duty rollers to prevent scalping,” the buyer’s guide explained.



“For improved grass lift and a superior cut, look for a mowing deck with an air induction system. Because you won’t be able to get under a zero turn radius mower as easily as with other mowers, check how easy it is to maintain and clean out the cutting deck.”



Power Equipment Plus stocks the largest selection of Zero Turn lawn mowers for sale in the marketplace. Customers who are interested in purchasing one of the impressive machines can browse on the company’s user-friendly website where each Zero Turn mower is accompanied by a detailed product overview, photo, pricing and other information.



For example, the Ariens 60" Pro Zoom Z-Turn 24.5hp Mower features a 60 inch mowing deck, 3 blades and 21 cutting positions ranging from 1 to 6 inches. The mower is comfortable and easy to maneuver, and includes a Roll-Over Protection System for safety.



Customers with questions are always welcome to call the company directly at 800-550-8780 to speak with a friendly and knowledgeable member of the staff.



About Power Equipment Plus

