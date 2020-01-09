Zero Waste Packaging Market Size, Application, Manufactures Analysis and Opportunity Assessment Forecast by 2025

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2020 -- Due to huge wastage and environmental problems, there has been an increased need for sustainable packaging methods. Zero Waste Packaging is one such method gaining immense recognition among various end-use industries, who are committed to reducing wastage, and consumers that are actively looking for such alternatives to plastic packaging. The philosophy of zero waste supports reuse as well as recycling of packaging. Zero waste packaging can be recycled and it biodegrades without causing any adverse impacts on the environment.



Zero Waste Lifestyle among Consumers Likely to Bode Well for the Market



Zero waste lifestyle is gaining momentum among the consumers, which is compelling packaging industries to opt for Zero Waste Packaging. Furthermore, surge in the consciousness pertaining to waste management and adverse impact of plastics on the environment are creating robust demand for recyclable and eco-friendly products. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting the reduce, reuse, and recycle concept, which is having a positive impact on the Zero Waste Packaging market growth. Also, certain supermarkets are offering packaging-free shopping services to the customers, which is supporting the zero waste packaging market growth.



Market Participants to Take up Partnerships to Strengthen their Market Presence



Profiling of the key manufacturers of Zero Waste Packaging comprising Loop Industries Inc., No Waste Technology, Loliware, Bioplas, Aarohana Ecosocial Development, PulpWorks, Inc., Avani Eco., Do Eat, Candy Cutlery, Natural Vegan, Lifepack, Arekapak, Origin Materials, Origin Materials, Skipping Rocks Lab, Evoware, TIPA, Agilyx, No Waste Technology, and Sulapac is mapped by the report.



Market Segmentation



By Product Type



? Reusable/Recyclable Materials



? Degradable Materials



? Edible Materials



By End User



? Food and Beverage



? Healthcare



? Personal Care



? Industrial



? Others



According to the market analysts, demand for the reusable/recyclable materials is expected to witness an upsurge in the years to come as consumers are inclined towards purchasing products whose packaging can be reused or recycled. Moreover, such materials enhance the perceived quality of the packaged product. As far as the end user is concerned, food and beverage industry is increasingly adopting the zero waste packaging on the back of growing demand for consumables among the customers.



By Region



The market researchers have predicted that the Zero Waste Packaging market in North America is expected to foresee remarkable growth in the years to come owing to rapidly increasing awareness among the consumers regarding the usage of food products with zero waste packaging. Besides that, the manufacturers in this region are increasingly investing in such zero-wastage concepts. Asia Pacific is also not falling back on account of increasing demand for consumer good products.



