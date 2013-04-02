Zerona Smoke Shop Is Tobacco Enthusiasts Haven

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- Electronic cigarettes has been getting massive attention from smokers and even health conscious non-smokers around. Zerona is a Phoenix Smoke Shop that has a lot of products to sell ranging from e-cigarettes, art supplies, retro mixtapes for the 80s child, vaporizers, apparels, and more.



No other shop has the most extensive list of products like this that would make a tobacco lover giggle with happiness.



There is no other Arizona Smoke Shop available with such an extensive variation of supplies. This is the Phoenix head shop that has water pipes in various styles, a person can get clear glass pipes, gas mask bongs, metal pipes, and others.



Another interesting product on their list is the mixtape. Mixtapes are cassette tapes that have several songs from different artists. In this case, they have the latest songs from independent and major artists alike. They come in different genres like hip hop, R&B, Reggae & more. These things are curious wonders that have sprung up from the 80s. ZeronaArizona head shop will give anyone their fill of music.



Of course, Zerona is most famous for their tobacco. Here, they offer a selection of Scales, Blunts, Herb Grinders, Stash Jars and much more. Smoking accessories and paraphernalia is available as they have a wide selection of products regarding tobacco and they also have a nationwide shipping service. When it comes to tobacco, people will definitely find what they are looking for in this site.



About Zerona Smoke Shop

Zerona Smoke Shop is a place that has a lot to offer. It is a megastore located in Phoenix Arizona. They selection of products are not limited to tobacco and tobacco accessories, water pipes in different styles, art supplies, mixtapes, e-cigarettes, radio control cars, and more. Knowing that this shop almost have it all, people will never have to look at another shop again.



For more information and media related inquiries, please contact:

Mark

Contact Phone - (602) 795-2599

Contact Email – Zeronasmokeshop@yahoo.com

Website - http://www.zeronasmokeshop.com/

Complete Address - 1907 W Waltann Ln, Zip Code - 85023