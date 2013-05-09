Zerorh and Zone3 Sport Accessories and Clothing Now Available at Eureka Cycle Sports

Cheshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Eureka Cycle Sports knows a real sports enthusiast understands the value of good gear to keep them performing at the top of their sport, which is why Eureka Cycle Sports just added Zerorh and Zone3 brands to their inventory of sportswear and equipment.



Zone3 is known as the number one British triathlon brand which is now sold in 15 countries. Since its launch in 2007 the brand has developed a reputation for producing high quality, performance products at an affordable price. Triathlon competitors will find popular Zone3 items like the award winning Zone3 Aspire wetsuit, which is widely considered one of the best performing suits in terms of buoyancy, flexibility and overall comfort and performance. Eureka Cycle Sports is carrying a wide array of Zone3 products including everything from clothing to accessories like the racing belt with gel pack storage or neoprene swimming gloves.



Eureka Cycle Sports is also excited to be offering Zerorh, a brand that focuses on designing sport and cycling clothing and gear that features a Mediterranean style and technological innovation. Cycle enthusiasts will find top performing sportswear from this brand including bib shorts, gloves, jerseys and more all in a variety of colour combinations. Zerorh products are all designed with innovative lightweight fabrics, anatomical construction and technological advances. Attention to details helps keep cyclists and triathletes comfortable and safe. For instance, Zerorh gloves include silicone hits to keep palms from slipping.



Of course, Eureka Cycle Sports is still carrying their wide range of 57 other outdoor sports brands including favorites like Aqua Sphere, Elite, Polaris and Blue. Customers can also browse online or at the shop for women and mens mountain bikes at Eureka Cycles available in a variety of prices to suit all budgets. Eureka Cycles counsels off –roaders to choose a bike carefully, “The bike you buy should, however, be one that is suitable for the kind of riding that you want to do. It depends on whether you'll be going full bore up or down steep hills, traversing rocky and difficult terrain or perhaps trying gentler rides,” Eureka carries three types of mountain bikes – full suspension, hard trail and rigid.



