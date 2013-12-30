Zerosun Pictures Looks to Raise $150,000 via Kickstarter for 'The Symphony Project: A Lifetime of Preparation'

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Overtaken by the quest for success, The Symphony Project explores the lives of classically trained musicians and their desire to earn a coveted spot in one of the country's top symphony orchestras. Sacrifice, dedication, and fear envelop the characters as they work toward the most important audition of their lives. After a lifetime of training and countless hours of preparation, it all comes down to the audition.



Zerosun Pictures hopes to do something bigger than just a documentary. They want to spur a new era of public support, connecting the disconnected and sharing the passion and dedication of these musicians with the world.



The film will take audiences into the extremely competitive lives of world-class symphony orchestras, and explore the astonishing amount of time and dedication musicians must sacrifice in order to achieve their dream careers. The Symphony Project strives to bring stories of the most determined musicians onto the big screen.



As a small production studio, Zerosun Pictures is unable to finance this on their own, and that's why they need funding help. Everything up until this point has been funded out of their own pockets and unfortunately they can't continue alone.



This project will only be funded if at least$150,000 is pledged by Saturday Jan 11, 1:18am EST.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/1ft1Fof