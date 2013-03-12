Zeta Clear Review - Get Rid of Nail Fungus with Easy-to-Apply Solution

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Zeta Clear is developed to zap away the nail fungus that may develop in finger or toe nails. Manufactured in an FDA registered facility in the US, Zeta Clear is a clinically safe compound with 100% natural ingredients that have been used by medical practitioners around the world for treating fungal infections.



What makes Zeta Clear different from other nail fungus removers is the easy-to-use topical solution which comes in a handy bottle and applicator. This ensures a smooth application on the infected area without any excess dripping of the solution. ZetaClear offers complete solution to toenail fungus and fingernail fungus.



Between 6 to 8 percent of the adult population in the world has suffered from some sort of nail fungal infection. In UK, between 3 to 8 people out of a given 100 have contracted nail fungal infections during their lives. Adults ages over 55 are more prone to contract nail fungal infections while the amount of infected youngsters are mostly swimmers or athletes.



Fungus grows in moist and humid climates. Which explains why toe nails are more prone to catching fungal infections than finger nails. Since people wear shoes most time of the day, the sweat and moisture leads to nails being infected. Some other reasons may be lack of personal hygiene, also if people keep their hands and feet in water for too long for instance swimmers develop fungal infections as fungus tends to grow in the moisture and humidity in the corners of swimming pools.



Another reason for fungal infections may be because the fungus travels through invisible and visible cuts in the skin or the space between the nail and the nail bed. In any case, treatment of fungus infections should be done immediately without any delay.



Fungal infected nails may turn yellow, in some cases the nail begins to chip off from its root and become painful, the nail may also start crumbling from the corners. It is recommended to keep the nail away from water and moisture.



About Zeta Clear

Zeta Clear does exactly as the name suggests, its formula to fight off the crumbling fungus infected nails shows drastic results over a few weeks' time. Its ingredients include tea tree oil, jojoba oil, almond oil, milk from the exotic Caribbean's manchineel tree all combine to eradicate fungal infection from nails. Zeta Clear is to be applied generously on the infected nail and under it as well twice a day or as per the doctor's daily recommendation.



